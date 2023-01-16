Read full article on original website
How to help support the Man in the Sea Museum
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach needs the community’s support this weekend. Their yearly fundraiser is what helps keeps doors open and exhibits rotating. The museum is Bay County’s only military diving museum. On Saturday they’ll be holding a Dinner at the Park event at […]
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WJHG-TV
Adopt Ducky the Dog Today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl. Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home. As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all...
waltonoutdoors.com
February Mardi Gras festivities in south Walton and Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival Feb. 3 – 4 Combine the excitement of an authentic Mardi Gras celebration with the spectacular views of our emerald green water and sugar-white sand, and you’re in for a real treat at the Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival February 3-4, 2023. In conjunction with the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s great Mardi Gras at the Beach parade, the festival features entertainment for the whole family. Learn more at https://www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/mardi-gras/
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
New generation of nurses take first step
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, 17 students from Haney Technical College’s nursing program took the stage and received their long-awaited certificates of graduation. The students spent the past year getting classroom and first-hand experience alongside nurses at Gulf Coast State College and the staff at the Bay County Jail. Previous classes reported over […]
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven hosts 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Festival
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds gathered in Lynn Haven Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through celebration. ACURE and the city of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. The festival brings friends and families together for a day of fun. It’s a way of reminding the community what Dr. King’s dream was and the importance of unity.
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
1800s-themed event taking place Saturday in Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is holding its annual Winterfest event on Saturday. It will feature several activities dating back to the 1800s. Games like sack racing, rolling hoop, and graces will all be taught and played. There will also be a petting zoo where kids can take a pony ride. Yarn […]
WJHG-TV
Walton County First Responders: New CPR equipment to increase patient survival rate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Fire Rescue has unveiled a new CPR system that officials say will be a gamechanger for patients. The EleGARD Heads-Up CPR System is a new piece of equipment that elevates the patient’s head and torso 30 degrees and is meant to help airflow and blood circulation.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County bans smoking in all public parks and beaches
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners passed a no smoking ban that will prohibit smoking and vaping within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June 24, 2022, which...
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Head Start teacher’s positive energy is infectious
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The positive energy in Jackie Jackson’s Head Start classroom at Oscar Patterson Academy is contagious. Jackson is a big reason why. “I love their faces when they learn something new,” said Jackson. “That’s what gets me.” Jackson began teaching tiny humans at Early Education and Care’s Head Start Program about […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
‘He stood for so much,’ Fort Walton Beach marches for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 600 people gathered at Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Monday, Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual march hosted by the Okaloosa County Celebration Committee traveled Hollywood Blvd., Beal Pkwy, and Carson Dr. as people joined their voices together. Committee chairman […]
WJHG-TV
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
