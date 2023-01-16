Read full article on original website
Little Village volunteers step up to protect street vendors from robberies
Volunteers are stepping up in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood to watch out for street vendors after an increase in robberies.
Chicago organizers plan to make former Englewood school into resource center for ex-inmates
CHICAGO - A former Englewood school could soon become a resource center for formerly incarcerated neighbors. Woods Elementary on 62nd and Racine was closed in 2013. This week, community organizers with "Go Green Racine" filed a zoning change application to overhaul the building into a community resource center. The development,...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning Huge Expansion with Housing
The project will include rooftop and sidewalk cafe dining areas
rejournals.com
Rent prices finally falling in Chicago? A little, but the suburbs are a different story, based on a new report by Apartment List
After months of tiresome, big-budget rents, are prices finally going down in Chicago? Maybe a little, according to Apartment List’s January Rent Report—but the findings might surprise you. Median rent in Chicago fell by 1.1% in December and has now increased by a total of 5.5% year-over-year. Chicago’s...
Chicago may go deeper into traffic surveillance under plan pushed by Lightfoot, downtown aldermen
Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, “city vehicles,” light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
Family of Chicago toddler killed in bike lane incident sues city, other parties involved
The parents of Lily Shambrook say the changes the city has made to bike lane enforcement after their daughter was killed last summer aren't enough, and have now filed suit.
Reward offered for information in the slayings of 2 Hobart women
A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November.
thereporteronline.net
Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks
We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
Homeowner uses sword to hold burglar until cops come
A Chicago homeowner used a surprising weapon to keep a burglar at bay until police arrested him. The homeowner told Chicago police when he came home from running errands on Monday, he found a man inside his garage.
Man with special needs, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Chicago home
Philip Rega said he was about to dial 911 when gunfire erupted — nearly 40 rounds by the police count. His older son Jesus Rega, 21, was hit three times, including once in the head. The elder Rega and his other son, 15, were not hurt.
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Remains Of Chicago Area Woman Missing Since 2017 Found
'We ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss.'
Eater
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Spot From California Arrives in Chicago
A restaurant group that includes two Michelin-starred restaurants in California, will bring a 10-seat omakase experience to the former The Swill Inn space in River West. Sushi by Scratch, which holds a single-star rating in Santa Barbara, California, is planning an early February debut for its parent company’s first Midwestern outpost.
Hundreds of UIC faculty strike after 9 months of negotiations
Faculty members at the University of Illinois Chicago went on strike Tuesday after nine months of negotiations and failing to reach a contract agreement during a marathon bargaining session Monday.
Lopez backs Dr. Wilson for mayor based on shared values
Having once thrown his hat into the crowded mayoral ring, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) on Wednesday, January 4, endorsed Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor, because of his outreach to various ethnic communities and his consistent record of helping people in need. Lopez said he and Dr. Wilson have forged a...
Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
