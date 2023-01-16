ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thereporteronline.net

Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks

We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Eater

A Michelin-Starred Sushi Spot From California Arrives in Chicago

A restaurant group that includes two Michelin-starred restaurants in California, will bring a 10-seat omakase experience to the former The Swill Inn space in River West. Sushi by Scratch, which holds a single-star rating in Santa Barbara, California, is planning an early February debut for its parent company’s first Midwestern outpost.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
