KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to be ‘OK!’ with the organization’s latest halftime performer selection. The Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday that rapper Lil Jon would be performing at halftime of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO