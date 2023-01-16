Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Lebanon-Express
High school boys basketball: Bulldogs, RedHawks traverse competitive Mid-Willamette
Monday’s boys basketball game at West Albany showed exactly what can be expected in the remaining six weeks of the Mid-Willamette Conference schedule. West came in having defeated three teams that South Albany lost to, and against two of those opponents (Dallas and Silverton) the Bulldogs won handily by 36 and 14 points, respectively.
Lebanon-Express
High school boys basketball: RedHawks hold off late charge from Bulldogs to get road win
West Albany found a way to cut a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter to one in the fourth Monday night. But it was visiting South Albany that never relinquished the lead and closed out the game at the free-throw line for a 65-60 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball win.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Lebanon High boys defeat Corvallis in dual swim meet
The Lebanon High boys swimming team took a narrow win over Corvallis High in a dual meet Tuesday at Osborn Aquatic Center 150-128. The Warriors got two wins from senior Kase Basting, who won the 100 freestyle in 55.36 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.66. Lebanon’s Boston Borgmann took...
Lebanon-Express
Rueck, von Oelhoffen on loss to Huskies
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies. The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers announce 2023 football schedule
Oregon State and Oregon will play their annual rivalry game next season on Friday, Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium. The Beavers announced their 2023 football schedule Wednesday and the game at Oregon is the second of two Friday games for Oregon State this fall. The Beavers will also host Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game Sept. 29.
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers rout Arkansas-Little in Pac-12 Conference opener
The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team completed an undefeated weekend following a 35-3 win over Little Rock in the Pac-12 opener on Sunday afternoon in the Arkansas capital. The Beavers (5-5, 1-0 Pac-12) took nine of the 10 bouts to even their season record through 10 matches. Mateo Olmos (174)...
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
Sam Leavitt, West Linn quarterback and Michigan State signee, skyrockets up final On3 recruiting rankings
It has been a stellar senior year for West Linn (Oregon) quarterback Sam Leavitt. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller led the Lions to a 6A state championship, dominating the field during a jaw-dropping playoff run. And as it turns out, that effort didn't go unnoticed. On Tuesday, On3 released ...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet
Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool. Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly...
orangemedianetwork.com
Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes
Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reportedly adding to QB room for 2023 with veteran transfer out of Oregon State
Ohio State is reportedly adding a quarterback piece for the 2023 season via the transfer portal. According to reporter Austin Ward, the Buckeyes have added former Oregon State QB Tristan Gebbia for his final season of eligibility. Though Gebbia has not had a major impact with the Beavers, he was a 4-star prospect during the 2017 recruiting class.
kptv.com
Reser Stadium renovations nearing completion in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the start of the demolition of Reser Stadium; the new and improved home of the Beavers is being designed with the fan in mind. There will be press boxes, suites, game operations and coaches’ booths. Then on the club level,...
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 18)
"The Oregon Constitution and Benton County: The Roots of Racial Exclusion," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bill Robbins will present a lecture on the intentional discriminatory clauses written into the Oregon Constitution of 1857, representing the values of white male immigrants from the states and territories including Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Those beliefs, common among most of the white male electorate in other states and territories during and following the Civil War, were codified in the Oregon Constitution. These prejudiced clauses specifically restricted the rights of African American, Native American and Asian Oregonians. Cost: $5 for those who are not members of the Benton County Historical Society.
focushillsboro.com
Work On The New University Of Oregon Campus In Portland Is Progressing
New University Of Oregon Campus: Oregon is still hard at work getting its new Portland campus ready for students, faculty, and cutting-edge classrooms. UO’s Site Planning & Facilities Management group has spent months evaluating the new northeast Portland property, the former Concordia University campus in Portland that UO bought in June for $60.5 million.
KGW
Meet Frankie Bell, a legend of the Oregon state capitol in Salem
Frankie Bell has worked in the Salem capitol for the last 57 years. She has a lot of wisdom to share about how the legislature works and how it doesn’t.
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
wilsonvillespokesman.com
City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle
The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
thatoregonlife.com
Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant
Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
