FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Orange
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to bounce back against Georgia Tech
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse lost its seventh game of the season against No. 17 Miami on Monday night, blowing an 11-point second-half lead in the 82-78 loss. Judah Mintz, for one of the first times all season, struggled, finishing with more turnovers (five) than points (three). Jesse Edwards had a career-high 25 points and his 11 rebounds gave him his ninth double-double of the season. The loss was the Orange’s third in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season, following the two-point loss against Pitt in late December and the seven-point one at Virginia on Jan. 7.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami
With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Miami prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch. Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and...
Daily Orange
Syracuse falters late in 2nd half, loses to No. 17 Miami 82-78
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Nijel Pack had been bullied by Joe Girard III for most of the game, routinely pressed up against the Syracuse guard before he leaned into him for a three-point play. But with four minutes left in the second half, Pack had plenty of room steps behind the 3-point line, his feet nestled on top of the “U” logo.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz finishes with more turnovers than points against No. 17 Miami
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. For most of this season, Judah Mintz hasn’t played like what he is: a true freshman point guard playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He’s been Syracuse’s second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, averaging over 32 minutes and has been, by far, the top of the team in assists. Mintz dropped 18 points in a tough environment at No. 10 Virginia, and hit a crucial midrange shot to tie Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, an eventual SU win.
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Syracuse Basketball: New recruit blowing up with offers, blue-blood interest
Syracuse basketball coaches only recently offered fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., and as he continues to put up big numbers on the west coast, his recruitment is really taking off. Late last month, the Orange offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-8 Adams, who attends Nathaniel Narbonne High School in...
“Judah just had a bad game. That happens with freshmen” Jim Boeheim after loss to #17 Miami
MIAMI, FLA. (WSYR-TV) – After leading for most of the way, Syracuse fell in the closing minutes to #17 Miami 82-78. Syracuse’s big man Jesse Edwards was a force in the Orange’s game against Miami. Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 9-16 shooting, and he made 7-8 free throws. He also had 11 rebounds […]
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard and Edwards heat up, 3-pointers don’t fall
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse continued its strong stretch of recent form with a 78-73 comeback win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Orange trailed by 12 midway through the second half, but after some efficient shooting and an effective full-court press, SU was able to pull out the win. Head coach Jim Boeheim played four freshmen for the final stretch of the second half, and admitted postgame it was the first time he had done that in his 47-year career at SU.
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse’s 2023 Media Day
Syracuse coach Gary Gait and various members of the 2023 men’s lacrosse team met with reporters on Monday for media day. Here are three key takeaways on what happened. While Gary Gait was head coach of the 2022 Syracuse lacrosse team, he inherited a roster consisting mostly of players recruited by a different coaching staff. While that reason was not the sole cause of Syracuse’s first 10-game losing season in program history, it didn’t appear to help. With an entire recruiting cycle to bring in his own players, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the class, Joey Spallina, this is Gait’s first roster that he’s had a chance to mold. “It was a group of players that had a different coaching staff,” Gait said. “This year, we’re communicating really well with the players and they communicate well with us. We’ve set our standards for the program and these guys are happy with them.”
Daily Orange
Syracuse loses momentum early in loss to No. 10 Cornell
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Gabbie Rud gained possession of the puck near the middle of the ice three minutes into the second period. As Rud approached Syracuse’s blue line, Avi Adam veered all the way off to the right. Kambel Beacom stayed in front of Rud and Maya D’Arcy dropped down near Syracuse’s crease, leaving Adam wide open across the ice.
Daily Orange
Looking for niche musical instruments? The Noise Source has got you covered
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Intricate musical hardware like synthesizers, eurotracks and drum machines may be a foreign realm for many, even those passionate about music. But Shane Boulos and his store, The Noise Source, provided a community of music enthusiasts a home in Syracuse.
Daily Orange
How Kristen Siermachesky jumped from SU ice hockey to Canada’s rowing system in 1 year
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Kristen Siermachesky had never competed in a single scull race. A few days before the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Invitational, an independent race she entered in Canada, Siermanchesky’s coach, Terry Paul, had to teach her how to flawlessly stop and turn the boat, approaching a buoy 2,000 meters into the race — something she also hadn’t done.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Daily Orange
2023 is still young, but here are 5 rappers already making waves this year
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As 2022 came to a close, the hip-hop community was introduced to another class of fresh members who became prodigies within their respective cities and the industry. But now, we transition over to 2023 with a new group ready to take over. It is tough for many underground artists to gain mainstream recognition, yet every year, a select few make the leap to big names in the industry.
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
Daily Orange
How Le Moyne runner Olivia Snell turned her chronic illness into a way to help others
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In 2020, Olivia Snell made a TikTok about a day in her life as a college athlete dealing with a chronic illness — Lupus disease. In the TikTok, Snell shows her heart medications,...
Daily Orange
SU hires John Papazoglou as new chief operations officer
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. SU’s new chief operating officer John A. Papazoglou will begin his tenure on the first day of February following approval of his appointment, announced Jan. 9, by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at this week’s meeting.
Daily Orange
Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn’t always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE LITTLE GIRL AND THE GALLON OF MILK
Those were Brexialee Torres' last heard words. That's what the store man told the television reporter. She paid $5 for the gallon of milk, she thanked him and, 11-years-old, she stepped out into the night. Through the entrance and the open iron-bar security door with the Bluntville sticker, down the...
