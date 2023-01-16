WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as they beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bengals took the opening kickoff and Evan McPherson made a 39-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the first quarter to put them ahead, 3-0.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was intercepted by Akeem Davis-Gaither on their first possession of the game and it led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase as they led, 9-0. The extra point was missed.

Baltimore responded with a 17 play, 75-yard drive that took over 10 minutes off the second quarter clock that was capped by a two-yard J.K. Dobbins touchdown catch to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 9-7.

Hayden Hurst fumbled and the Ravens recovered with 2:47 left in the first half.

Baltimore got a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with seven seconds left in the first to take a 10-9 lead at halftime.

After forcing the Ravens to punt begin the second half, the Bengals drove 83 yards down the field. Burrow found Hayden Hurst for an apparent touchdown but replay officials reversed it and the ball was placed at the one-yard line. Burrow scored on the next play and found Tee Higgins for a two-point conversion as the Bengals reclaimed the lead, 17-10.

Baltimore responded when Huntley threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson to tie the game at 17-17 after three quarters.

Baltimore drove to the Bengal one-yard line and seemed poised to regain the lead but Huntley tried to sneak over the goal line and the ball was knocked away by Logan Wilson and recovered by Sam Hubbard who ran the other way 98-yards for a touchdown as Cincinnati led, 24-17, with 11:39 to play.

The Ravens had the ball with 3:12 remaining. They converted on fourth and one on a four-yard run by Huntley to give them a fresh set of downs with less than two minutes left.

A holding penalty pushed the Ravens back and they faced a fourth and 20 from the Bengal 27-yard line.

Huntley’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

Cincinnati defeated Baltimore in back-to-back weeks. They won, 27-16, on January 9

The Ravens outgained the Bengals, 364-234, in total offense. Joe Burrow passed 209 yards, threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Ja’Marr Chase had nine catches for 84 yards and a score.

Cincinnati will play Buffalo Sunday, January 22, in Orchard Park, New York.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. and be televised on Channel 7.

