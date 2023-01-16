ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8OMM_0kFxiDTc00

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as they beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

>>PHOTOS: Bengals fans gather for watch party outside Paycor Stadium

The Bengals took the opening kickoff and Evan McPherson made a 39-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the first quarter to put them ahead, 3-0.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was intercepted by Akeem Davis-Gaither on their first possession of the game and it led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase as they led, 9-0. The extra point was missed.

Baltimore responded with a 17 play, 75-yard drive that took over 10 minutes off the second quarter clock that was capped by a two-yard J.K. Dobbins touchdown catch to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 9-7.

Hayden Hurst fumbled and the Ravens recovered with 2:47 left in the first half.

Baltimore got a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with seven seconds left in the first to take a 10-9 lead at halftime.

>>Photos: Bengals fans show support before playoff game at Paycor Stadium

After forcing the Ravens to punt begin the second half, the Bengals drove 83 yards down the field. Burrow found Hayden Hurst for an apparent touchdown but replay officials reversed it and the ball was placed at the one-yard line. Burrow scored on the next play and found Tee Higgins for a two-point conversion as the Bengals reclaimed the lead, 17-10.

Baltimore responded when Huntley threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson to tie the game at 17-17 after three quarters.

>>PHOTOS: Miami Valley Bengals fans show their support for the stripes

Baltimore drove to the Bengal one-yard line and seemed poised to regain the lead but Huntley tried to sneak over the goal line and the ball was knocked away by Logan Wilson and recovered by Sam Hubbard who ran the other way 98-yards for a touchdown as Cincinnati led, 24-17, with 11:39 to play.

The Ravens had the ball with 3:12 remaining. They converted on fourth and one on a four-yard run by Huntley to give them a fresh set of downs with less than two minutes left.

A holding penalty pushed the Ravens back and they faced a fourth and 20 from the Bengal 27-yard line.

Huntley’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

>>WHO DEY: ‘It’s fun to be here;’ Bengals fans ready to cheer team in playoff game against Ravens

Cincinnati defeated Baltimore in back-to-back weeks. They won, 27-16, on January 9

The Ravens outgained the Bengals, 364-234, in total offense. Joe Burrow passed 209 yards, threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Ja’Marr Chase had nine catches for 84 yards and a score.

Cincinnati will play Buffalo Sunday, January 22, in Orchard Park, New York.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. and be televised on Channel 7.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 19

NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.  Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy