SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time since 2020, the Sundance Film Festival will host in-person events in both Park City and Salt Lake City. 2020 feels like a lifetime away, a different planet in an alternate universe. My most vivid memory from that year is standing outside of the premier of Lee Isaac Chung's wonderful "Minari," rubbing shoulders with director Miranda July, and meeting actress Talia Ryder. Not that I had any idea who Talia Ryder was. I wouldn't see Eliza Hittman's "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" until a few days later. She was just some cool kid standing outside in the snow.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO