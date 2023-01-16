ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Sundance Film Festival to host in-person events for first time since 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time since 2020, the Sundance Film Festival will host in-person events in both Park City and Salt Lake City. 2020 feels like a lifetime away, a different planet in an alternate universe. My most vivid memory from that year is standing outside of the premier of Lee Isaac Chung's wonderful "Minari," rubbing shoulders with director Miranda July, and meeting actress Talia Ryder. Not that I had any idea who Talia Ryder was. I wouldn't see Eliza Hittman's "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" until a few days later. She was just some cool kid standing outside in the snow.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Man killed in shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed following a shooting near a busy Ogden intersection. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden Police Department said there was limited information available but a shooting did occur near the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard a short time after 5:30 p.m.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Woman identified in fatal crash after van slams into Tooele building

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — The woman killed after a minivan slammed into a Tooele building while she was working at the front desk was identified by officials. Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police Department said the victim, identified as 51-year-old Roseann Davis was struck by the minivan and died on scene.
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

