Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
KUTV
Husband mourning death of Tooele woman killed when minivan crashes into window of building
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Family members are mourning the loss of 51-year-old Roseann Davis who was tragically killed after a driver suffered a medical emergency and slammed into the building she was working in. Roger Davis saw how loved his wife Roseann was, just by opening her phone. “We...
KUTV
Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
KUTV
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
KUTV
Bees leaving Salt Lake City for new home, stadium in South Jordan's Daybreak
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday announced their hive would be moving soon. According to a statement posted to the team's website, the Larry H. Miller Company is planning a Triple-A stadium in South Jordan's Daybreak community, where Utah's Minor League team will relocate when construction is finished.
KUTV
Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
KUTV
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
KUTV
Sundance Film Festival to host in-person events for first time since 2020
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time since 2020, the Sundance Film Festival will host in-person events in both Park City and Salt Lake City. 2020 feels like a lifetime away, a different planet in an alternate universe. My most vivid memory from that year is standing outside of the premier of Lee Isaac Chung's wonderful "Minari," rubbing shoulders with director Miranda July, and meeting actress Talia Ryder. Not that I had any idea who Talia Ryder was. I wouldn't see Eliza Hittman's "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" until a few days later. She was just some cool kid standing outside in the snow.
KUTV
Man killed in shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed following a shooting near a busy Ogden intersection. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden Police Department said there was limited information available but a shooting did occur near the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard a short time after 5:30 p.m.
KUTV
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
KUTV
Six missing horses found, returned to owner in Utah County after likely escaping
ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Six of seven horses were returned to their home in Utah County thanks to the help of a search and rescue helicopter after they went missing last year. The horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022 and were initially thought to have escaped, but officials said on Jan. 12 that they were actually believed to have been stolen.
KUTV
Daybreak residents weigh-in on announcement of Salt Lake Bees coming to town
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The rumors are true, South Jordan’s Daybreak residents will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake Bees. The Salt Lake Bees announced on Tuesday they will be moving from Smith’s Ballpark at 77 W 1300 S, to the South Valley. “I...
KUTV
Woman identified in fatal crash after van slams into Tooele building
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — The woman killed after a minivan slammed into a Tooele building while she was working at the front desk was identified by officials. Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police Department said the victim, identified as 51-year-old Roseann Davis was struck by the minivan and died on scene.
KUTV
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
KUTV
Elk relocated after seen wandering through Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two elk that have been seen walking through a residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City have been relocated. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the elk were tranquilized and relocated at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Salt Lake City police assisted...
KUTV
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
KUTV
Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
KUTV
Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
KUTV
Tanker driver dies, SUV driver critically injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person died Monday morning in a passenger vehicle vs. tanker crash that left a Mountain View Corridor intersection closed and the surrounding area covered in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16, at the...
KUTV
I-80 eastbound lanes closed for hours in Summit County after trailer catches fire
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — All eastbound lanes of I-80 in Summit County were shut down after a semi-truck's trailer caught fire. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident was reported a short time after 6 p.m. near milepost 156 in Wanship of a vehicle fire on the right shoulder of the road.
Comments / 0