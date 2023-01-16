Read full article on original website
Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
Granville pours it on Hebron Lakewood
Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hebron Lakewood during a 50-18 beating in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood squared off with February 9, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Upper Arlington posts win at Delaware Hayes' expense
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Upper Arlington will take its 53-39 victory over Delaware Hayes in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Delaware Hayes squared off with January 18, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School last season. Click here for a recap.
New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine
Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
London Madison-Plains dismantles North Lewisburg Triad in convincing manner
London Madison-Plains recorded a big victory over North Lewisburg Triad 64-40 on January 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time North Lewisburg Triad and London Madison-Plains played in a 57-55 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
Granville produces precision performance against Hebron Lakewood
Granville delivered all the smoke to disorient Hebron Lakewood and flew away with a 61-33 win in Ohio boys basketball on January 17. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood faced off on January 5, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Fredericktown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Fredericktown 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on January 18. Recently on January 13, Fredericktown squared off with East Knox in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster
Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown
No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
Zanesville Maysville triggers avalanche over Uhrichsville Claymont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Zanesville Maysville turned out the lights on Uhrichsville Claymont 74-25 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Zanesville Maysville faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on January...
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
Centerburg pockets slim win over Mt. Gilead
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Centerburg passed in a 39-38 victory at Mt. Gilead's expense on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Mt Gilead and Centerburg squared off with January 15, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Warsaw River View clips Coshocton in tight tilt
Warsaw River View could finally catch its breath after a close call against Coshocton in a 40-39 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 16. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton squared off with January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School last season. Click here for a recap.
St. Edward 2024 offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong get dream offers from Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Package deal? Maybe. St. Edward 2024 offensive tackles Deontae and Devontae Armstrong have been on the same journey together. Same offers, same visits. They mostly share the same ideas. They also have the same dream school. That dream got one step closer to reality as they finally...
Lima Senior firepower too much for LCC
Facing a stretch of four games in five days, Lima Senior dialed back its press a bit to save its players’ legs. But those legs certainly weren’t too tired to launch 3-pointers during a 77-44 boys basketball win over Lima Senior on Tuesday night at Senior High. The...
Ashville Teays Valley comes to play in easy win over Amanda-Clearcreek
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Ashville Teays Valley turned out the lights on Amanda-Clearcreek 66-17 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 64-44 game on December 10, 2021. For results, click here.
