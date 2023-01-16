Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
Maryville native writes children’s book
Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
nodawaynews.com
Support groups offer healthy ways to cope
Many people who are suffering with chronic challenges with their well being may receive help from support groups. These gatherings in Maryville allow networking with individuals who face similar challenges. • Al-anon, 6 pm, Mondays, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main. • Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 pm, Mondays,...
nodawaynews.com
January 12, 2023
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
mycameronnews.com
Hopeful economic development news leads to call for resignation less than an hour later
Economic Development of Cameron Director Terry Rumery’s update to the Cameron City Council Monday seemed like a victory lap, until Cameron City Councilwoman Becky Curtis asked for his resignation. Less than an hour removed from announcing a new hotel, furniture store and a variety of other economic progress updates,...
The Missouri Cemetery Said to ‘Be Scarier than the Stanley Hotel’
It's an all-but-forgotten cemetery in the northwestern corner of Missouri. Yet, the legend regarding it has many believing that this 122-year-old ground is "scarier than the Stanley Hotel". Have you ever heard of the Workman Chapel Cemetery in Burlington Junction, Missouri? It's located north of Maryville, Missouri out in the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Nodaway County Accident
Two vehicles were totaled, and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident near Graham in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72 year old Billy Brookshier of Graham was attempting to turn into a private drive off Route A, 5 miles east of Graham just after 6pm Monday evening, and was hit by another vehicle operated by 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins.
kttn.com
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Authorities Seeking Info in Weekend Illegal Dumping Incident
Clinton County authorities want the public’s help in a reported case of illegal dumping from this past weekend. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says they received multiple phone calls of illegally dumped roofing debris Saturday at the Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Authorities say the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
Wichita Eagle
Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: KBI says man involved in a shootout with Cherokee County deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
GALENA, Kan. — A Nebraska man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening after exchanging in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Comments / 0