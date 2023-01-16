'That’s Mr. Cincinnati': Inside the biggest play of Sam Hubbard's life

After the Cincinnati Bengals wrap up practice every Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has a weekly competition against defensive end Trey Hendrickson. They run sprints and see who’s faster, but it’s usually not much of a competition.

Hendrickson reaches 20 mph while Hubbard is motivated to “reach the 18s.” But Hubbard works at his sprint speed every week. He works at it all summer, when he runs 110-yard sprints in his workouts at Black Sheep Performance. He works at it after training camp practices, when he gets extra conditioning work in after most players have left the field.

Then, all of a sudden, on Sunday in the first round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens, Hubbard saw the ball bounce right to him at the Ravens' 2-yard line. He looked up and saw his path to the end zone. Hubbard sprinted 123 total yards at 17.4 mph as he zig-zagged to the end zone, giving the Bengals the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 24-17 win over the Ravens.

“(Hubbard) is really one of the leaders of the team,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. “He’s kind of what this whole thing is built on. Toughness, hard work and leadership. Those are the kinds of guys that we try to bring in here. He’s one of my best friends, and he comes up with big plays over and over again.”

With 11:54 left in the fourth quarter, the Bengals and the Ravens were tied at 17. The Ravens were on a nine-play, 80-yard drive that got them to the Bengals’ 1-yard line.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to stretch the ball into the end zone on a quarterback sneak. Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt stopped Huntley from jumping into the end zone, and linebacker Logan Wilson swiped the ball out of Huntley’s hands.

Then Hubbard scooped it up and ran for a 98-yard touchdown. It was the longest fumble recovery for a touchdown in postseason history, and it gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said. “It’s pretty special. I was just glad to see the looks on my teammates’ faces (on the sideline). That was a tough-fought game with a lot of adversity. To be the guy to come through is an amazing feeling.”

Hubbard grew up as a Bengals fan in Cincinnati. He followed the Bengals through most of their old 31-year drought without a playoff, and he played a big role in ending the drought last season. But his play on Sunday was something that Hubbard said his younger self would have viewed as too good to be true.

The young kid in the crowd at Paycor Stadium, two decades later, running all the way down the field for the game-winning touchdown for a playoff win in his home stadium? That’s storybook stuff.

“That’s Mr. Cincinnati,” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said. “A guy like Sam making that play, it could be no other person. He was made and prepared for that. This one was very special.”

Hubbard’s role against the quarterback sneak was to contain the edge in case Huntley tried to bounce his run outside. Hill’s role was to absorb a double team and plug up the middle. The Bengals put extra linebackers on the field to try to rush past the Ravens’ tight ends. Pratt and Wilson were told to be playmakers, and they freelanced to get Hubbard the ball.

Pratt set up Wilson, and Wilson forced the biggest fumble of his career.

“Based on the distance that there was away from the goal line, I knew they were in sneak formation,” Wilson said. “There was going to be space and time before he was able to reach the ball across the goal line. I just made a play.”

Said Hubbard, “Logan is one of the most aware football players I’ve ever played with.”

When Hubbard caught the ball, defensive end Cam Sample and defensive tackle B.J. Hill were on the ground. They ended up in the end zone next to defensive tackle D.J. Reader. “We were in the end zone shouting, 'Run Sam, run!'” Sample said.

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was on the sideline. “You could see everyone jumping,” Hilton said. “Run! Go!”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor turned his head to follow Hubbard down the field. He saw linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, linebacker Markus Bailey and safety Vonn Bell trying to make the final block for Hubbard. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was chasing Hubbard, who was starting to lose steam as he sprinted down the field.

“(I was) yelling at all those people to just block somebody,” Taylor said. “That’s what was going through my mind. Run faster!”

Bailey caught a glimpse of Andrews running on his right. Hubbard was weaving back and forth, trying to set up his blockers. “I was saying, ‘If you run out of gas, pitch it back,” Bell said. “I was ready.” Davis-Gaither said the same thing, telling Hubbard that he was open if Hubbard needed to give up the ball.

Meanwhile, as Hubbard was sprinting, he looked up at the scoreboard above the end zone. He was trying to find Andrews. “I was like, ‘He’s coming!’” Hubbard said. “Somebody block him! Please don’t get caught.’ That’s all I was thinking.”

Hubbard flashed back to a play that he didn’t make last year against the Las Vegas Raiders. He recovered a fumble in that game and got caught before he reached the end zone. He didn’t want that to happen again.

He also flashed back to the meetings the Bengals hold every Wednesday. Running backs coach Justin Hill gives a presentation “All about the ball,” where Hill breaks down fumbles from across the NFL. The Bengals' defensive players attend those meetings just in case they recover a fumble and get to run with the ball, so Hubbard knew exactly how to carry and protect the football.

As Hubbard was running, Bailey got a hand on Andrews’ shoulder to push him out of the play. And Hubbard reached the end zone. He ran so hard he needed an oxygen mask when he made it back to the sideline.

“That guy is all effort, all the time,” said Hendrickson, who was on the sideline for the play and sprinted all the way down the field and grabbed Hubbard by the helmet in the end zone. “That guy goes 100 miles per hour every day. He deserves it.”

Hubbard’s touchdown was the difference in a chippy, hard-fought game that nearly ended with a Bengals' meltdown.

Late in the third quarter, the Bengals were up 17-10. Burrow was rolling, running around the pocket and turning broken plays into first downs. Ja’Marr Chase was winning on nearly every route. The Bengals had lost left tackle Jonah Williams to a knee injury in the second quarter, and they were playing with three backup offensive linemen . The Bengals still scored on three of their four first possessions, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.

Boyd called the Ravens’ defense the second-best in the NFL, behind only the Bengals, and that Ravens’ defense forced the Bengals to punt on their final three drives. Burrow was under constant pressure with backup offensive linemen blocking for him. One of Burrow’s third-down passes was broken up. He took a sack that ended a drive, and backup left tackle Jackson Carman contributed to another three-and-out by committing a holding penalty.

The Ravens tied the score at 17 when wide receiver Demarcus Robinson sprinted right past Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for a 41-yard touchdown. One drive later, when the game was tied, they marched down the field with an efficient run game to reach the Bengals’ 1-yard line.

The Bengals’ run defense had been a strength all season, but they were letting Huntley and running back Gus Edwards rush for first downs. Then, they left Andrews open for a 25-yard catch.

The Ravens made it to the Bengals’ 1-yard line. Then Hubbard made the play that, according to Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, saved the season.

“That whole play describes who Sam is and what he means to this organization,” Hilton said. “It couldn’t happen to anyone better.”

Since the Bengals’ offense couldn’t close out the game, the Bengals’ defense needed to come up with two more stops. Hilton snuffed out a play-action pass by Huntley that ruined one drive. Hill had a sack that ended another.

And then with eight seconds left, the Ravens faced fourth and 20 from the Bengals’ 27-yard line. Down 7 points, the Ravens had one last shot to force overtime. Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill, who had struggled all game, was guarding Andrews, one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Huntley’s Hail Mary throw was tipped away in the end zone by Hilton, and the Bengals advanced into the second round to face the Buffalo Bills.

“Winning is just fun,” Taylor said. “We work so hard and this season is so long. You go through all the peaks and valleys with all the people in this room. You’re here every step of the way. To get to the playoffs, and it can all be over in a heartbeat. Our guys didn’t want that to happen, so they found a way to move on.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'That’s Mr. Cincinnati': Inside the biggest play of Sam Hubbard's life