Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
This was first thing said to Hubbard in end zone, what he said after TD on sideline
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will be forever remembered for a play against the Baltimore Ravens, snatching a fumble out of the air near his own goal line and rumbling 98 yards the opposite way for a touchdown. Better yet, Hubbard was mic'd up by NFL...
WKRC
Tuesday Bengals Takeaways: Hustle plays; where offensive line stands; Burrow's career here
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each Tuesday throughout the Bengals season I provide three takeaways from Tuesday's press conference/media availability in response to what occurred in the previous game, in this case Sunday's 24-17 Wild Card round playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens:. Hustle plays, battling to final inch epitomize Bengals defense.
WKRC
WATCH: Bengals QB Burrow, head coach Taylor preview playoff game against Bills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor previewed Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. You can watch on Local 12 at 3 p.m. At stake is a trip to the AFC Championship game. CAN'T SEE? WATCH BURROW HERE. CAN'T SEE? WATCH...
WKRC
Hometown hero Sam Hubbard makes Cincinnati proud on and off the field
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hometown hero Sam Hubbard made NFL history when he returned a fumble nearly 100 yards for a touchdown, and gave the Bengals the lead against the Baltimore Ravens in their wild card matchup. The Cincinnati kid's feat on the field is generating huge reactions in Cincinnati and...
