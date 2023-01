Temple Men’s Basketball stands at 10-9 with a 4-2 conference record and is officially in a position to play for a bid in the National Invitation Tournament. The Owls finished with a 6-7 non-conference record, having too many bad losses – like buy game losses to Wagner University (9-7, 2-3 Northeast Conference) and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – and not enough quality wins.

TEMPLE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO