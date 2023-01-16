Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio launches program to support migrants and is asking Biden administration to cover costsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His DaughterAndrei TapalagaSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio PD launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Here's why TxDOT proposes project to widen Highway 46
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 between I-10 near Boerne, TX all the way to Seguin, TX. The department stated in a press release the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth, and increase safety.
KSAT 12
CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
Nebraska-based Scooter's Coffee to open first Kerrville location
Construction is set to finish this summer.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
mycanyonlake.com
TxDOT Schedules Meetings to Review Improvements to SH 46 in Comal, Guadalupe Counties
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a virtual meeting and two in-person open houses next week to review proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. A virtual public meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Visit Tx.DOT.gov and search keywords “SH 46 from I-35 to I-10” for more information.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
foxsanantonio.com
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
KSAT 12
City crews take on the task of cleaning up after King Day celebration
SAN ANTONIO – Just as the sun came up Tuesday morning, crews were descending on Pittman-Sullivan Park to clean up after San Antonio’s first in-person Martin Luther King Day march and celebration since the covid-related closures. The event, which pays tribute to the slain civil rights leader, had...
KSAT 12
String of burglaries target eyewear stores; owners demand action
SAN ANTONIO – Samin Pezeshk is the latest victim of a string of burglaries targeting eyewear boutiques and stores. Video shows a disguised man breaking-in with a large rock, and walking out of the store with a bucket full of designer glasses in less than three minutes. “Definitely a...
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
KSAT 12
Residents in far north Bexar County fighting to protect endangered bird
SAN ANTONIO – A tiny bird is at the center of a growing battle over land development in far north Bexar County. Cibolo Canyons is home to the endangered golden-cheeked warbler, a bird native to Central Texas. A proposed land swap in is raising questions for neighbors. “When they...
Residents Concerned About 'Creepy' Behavior At Texas Parks
A man was reportedly spotted at a local park taking photos of women running.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Fire Department investigating fire at fourplex on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a fourplex on the North Side. The fire was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Lullwood Ave., near Hildebrand and Beacon avenues. When firefighters arrived, they said they...
KSAT 12
Abandoned dogs in Balcones Heights officially in city’s custody
Three pit bulls found in feces and urine-coated floors are officially in the custody of the city of Balcones Heights. The dogs were left alone for days at a unit at the Coral Gables apartment complex. Some neighbors and animal advocates wanted to rescue them but couldn’t because pets are...
KTSA
National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The risk of wild fires is elevated for much of southwest and south-central Texas through 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast over the Hill Country, the I-35 Corridor, and the Southern Edwards Plateau.
KSAT 12
Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
tpr.org
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
Coati rescued from San Antonio porch is healthy, adjusting to life at Hill Country wildlife refuge
Animal Care Services believe a man on San Antonio's South Side was keeping the exotic animal as a pet.
Comments / 0