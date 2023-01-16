ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Here's why TxDOT proposes project to widen Highway 46

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 between I-10 near Boerne, TX all the way to Seguin, TX. The department stated in a press release the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth, and increase safety.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

String of burglaries target eyewear stores; owners demand action

SAN ANTONIO – Samin Pezeshk is the latest victim of a string of burglaries targeting eyewear boutiques and stores. Video shows a disguised man breaking-in with a large rock, and walking out of the store with a bucket full of designer glasses in less than three minutes. “Definitely a...
KSAT 12

Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

