Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to play Jaguars in divisional round

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs first playoff game is set. Kansas City will face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round.

The Jaguars are the five seed in the AFC. They defeated the Chargers in the Wildcard round despite trailing 27-0 in the first half.

The Chiefs have already played the Jaguars this season. The last time these two squads met the result was a 27-17 Chiefs victory in Kansas City. The second meeting of the season between Jacksonville and KC will also take place at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will play on either Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be aired on KSNT.

If the Chiefs win they will play the winner of the Bengals/ Bill game. A Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship game would be played at a neutral site in Atlanta. A Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Title game would take place in Kansas City.

