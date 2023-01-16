Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos' Path to Sean Payton
The head-coaching board was reshuffled somewhat for the Denver Broncos.
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the

ESPN's 'Big Prediction' for Vikings Offseason
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Al Michaels Fires Back At NFL World Over Announcing Criticism
Saturday night's Chargers-Jaguars game was one of the best of the season. But you couldn't tell based on Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's call of the game. The NFL world is still furious with Michaels and Dungy for their bland announcing style, especially in such an electric game. It was a ...
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
Chargers may not want Sean Payton for 1 reason?
Sean Payton is viewed as the most logical replacement for Brandon Staley should the Los Angeles Chargers decide to move on from their head coach, but there is one aspect of the situation that some feel has been overlooked — money. Chargers owner Dean Spanos does not exactly have a reputation for aggressively spending money,... The post Chargers may not want Sean Payton for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Texans complete coaching interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
The Houston Texans have had an interview with one of the younger defensive minds in the NFL. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Texans completed an interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero, 42, was part of a Broncos team that underachieved with a 5-12...
FOX Sports
Schwartz returns to Browns, this time to fix busted defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Other than swiping Bill Belichick's turkey slices, Jim Schwartz stayed quiet and useful during his first stint in Cleveland. He had a lot to learn. An unpaid intern for the Browns in the early 1990s, Schwartz ran errands and did whatever was needed while soaking in all he could from a coaching staff that included Belichick and Nick Saban.
FOX Sports
Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW
And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
FOX Sports
AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its...
FOX Sports
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
FOX Sports
Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
