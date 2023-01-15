Shakira is said to have propped up a “life-sized witch doll” looking down on her former mother-in-law’s home.The Columbian singer reportedly set up the doll on the balcony of her Spanish home within view of footballer Gerard Pique’s mum.Montserrat Bernabeu noticed the creepy figure on the Barcelona terrace, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.It is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing events to come in the aftermath of the couple’s break-up.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in cutting lyrics

3 DAYS AGO