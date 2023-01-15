Read full article on original website
Related
Shakira props up ‘life-size witch doll’ on balcony over former mother-in-law’s home
Shakira is said to have propped up a “life-sized witch doll” looking down on her former mother-in-law’s home.The Columbian singer reportedly set up the doll on the balcony of her Spanish home within view of footballer Gerard Pique’s mum.Montserrat Bernabeu noticed the creepy figure on the Barcelona terrace, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.It is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing events to come in the aftermath of the couple’s break-up.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in cutting lyrics
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Margot Robbie 'Babylon' Dress Slammed—'Whoever Added Lace Needs Jail Time'
The actress wore an iconic gown designed by Gianni Versace but was slammed for adding a surprising detail.
purewow.com
‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Totally Transforms Into Amy Winehouse in First Look Pics for New Biopic
Move over, Austin Butler, because a new star is taking on the role of a musical icon, and we couldn't be more excited. Studiocanal is releasing a new biopic titled Back to Black, which will explore the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011. And just this weekend, the studio released the first photo of lead Marisa Abela (Industry), who has completely transformed into the “Rehab” singer.
Kim Kardashian triggers new meme craze after buying 'Princess Diana's necklace'
Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry. On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats. Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress...
Nico Parker's Parents Are Hollywood Stars in Their Own Right
After the first episode's release, fans of the video game–turned–television adaptation The Last of Us raved about the show. Many positive reviews highlighted young actress Nico Parker, who plays the role of Sarah. Nico already has several major films under her belt, including Disney's live-action Dumbo and the science fiction film Reminiscence.
Gerard Pique trolls Shakira following her diss track comments about his car
Shakira may have released a very public diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué, but the Spanish footballer is returning the favor by flaunting the same car Shakira disses in her song. Last week, the Colombian singer released a song alongside DJ Bizarapp where she calls out Piqué, 35, and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, 45, does not make Piqué sound good in her song. She alludes to his 2019 tax fraud conviction and how he traded in his nice things for more budget-friendly items. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis includes trading a...
Hypebae
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
Complex
Frank Ocean on Renewed Interest in Albums and Moving Away From Singles After Years of Loosies
More than six years after releasing his latest full-length offering, Frank Ocean might be teasing new music. While sending out announcements for his latest Blonded merch sale, Ocean indicated he’s interested in making a longer piece of work again. In a cryptic statement on the back of a round of posters, Frank referenced the string of loosies he dropped in the fall of 2019, which included the tracks “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Dear April,” and “Cayendo.”
Elon Musk depictions differ radically in Tesla tweets trial: Visionary or liar?
Elon Musk was depicted Wednesday as either a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of "regular people" or a well-intentioned visionary as attorneys delivered opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened. Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for a...
Prince Harry book reignites conversation about monarchy's connection to slave trade
In his record-breaking book “Spare,” Prince Harry addresses his family's historical connection to slavery, acknowledging that the monarchy rests upon wealth generated by "exploited workers and thuggery, annexation and enslaved people." Holly Williams reports that while members of the British royal family have expressed sorrow about their links to slavery, there has never been an official apology, and activists like Esther Stanford-Xosei are actively calling for reparations.
BBC
AI image creator faces UK and US legal challenges
Getty Images is taking legal action against the makers of an artificial-intelligence image-creation tool. The agency, which sells the rights to use photographers' and illustrators' images, said Stability AI's Stable Diffusion system had infringed these. AI image generators "learn" to create images from simple text instructions by analysing human-made pictures,...
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0