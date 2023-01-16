Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
6abc
Eagles' Jalen Hurts not worried about Giants targeting shoulder
PHILADELPHIA -- It's well known that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing through a sprained throwing shoulder, which could become a target of the New York Giants in the high-stakes divisional round playoff game this weekend. Hurts seemed unfazed when asked about that possibility Tuesday. "It's football. I've got...
6abc
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers top NFL quotes of the week
Two QB greats ponder their futures and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year. I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys. I know it's hard for us players to make it through. You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport -- we're very grateful for everyone's support. I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I'm just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much."
Comments / 0