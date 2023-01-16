Read full article on original website
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
$11K+ worth of jewelry, lawn equipment fraudulently purchased: Gastonia PD
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and lawn equipment was purchased fraudulently and multiple suspects are being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday. Officers began investigating the two incidents after a victim said their personal information was used to open up credit card accounts at Kay Jewelers and The Home […]
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. A neighbor said he called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after seeing smoke and flames. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins,...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
No one hurt after home under construction destroyed by fire in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in south Charlotte around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The one-story home is located on the 5900 block of Masters Court, just off the Carmel Country Club golf course. According to a tweet from Charlotte...
Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say
Mario Zambrano was pronounced deceased on the scene.
NC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash south of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in a rural area just east of Charlotte, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road near Cedar Cove Road, which is...
CMPD: Juvenile Suspect Grazed By Bullet While Attempting To Steal Vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a citizen fired a shot into the car and at the juvenile suspect during the attempted theft. The incident happened on Southwold Drive just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say the bullet grazed the juvenile. Medic took the juvenile to the hospital, but...
Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident
NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center. Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic. “MCSO is...
2 Dead Following Domestic Dispute In Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic dispute in Cleveland County. The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help around 11:27 pm Sunday at a home on Casar Road in Casar. Investigators say David Owens called to report a domestic situation...
Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
