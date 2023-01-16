ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
NEWTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. A neighbor said he called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after seeing smoke and flames. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins,...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident

NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center. Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic. “MCSO is...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

2 Dead Following Domestic Dispute In Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic dispute in Cleveland County. The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help around 11:27 pm Sunday at a home on Casar Road in Casar. Investigators say David Owens called to report a domestic situation...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

