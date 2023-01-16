Read full article on original website
Husband mourning death of Tooele woman killed when minivan crashes into window of building
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Family members are mourning the loss of 51-year-old Roseann Davis who was tragically killed after a driver suffered a medical emergency and slammed into the building she was working in. Roger Davis saw how loved his wife Roseann was, just by opening her phone. “We...
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Bees leaving Salt Lake City for new home, stadium in South Jordan's Daybreak
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday announced their hive would be moving soon. According to a statement posted to the team's website, the Larry H. Miller Company is planning a Triple-A stadium in South Jordan's Daybreak community, where Utah's Minor League team will relocate when construction is finished.
Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
Man killed in shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed following a shooting near a busy Ogden intersection. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden Police Department said there was limited information available but a shooting did occur near the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard a short time after 5:30 p.m.
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
Daybreak residents weigh-in on announcement of Salt Lake Bees coming to town
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The rumors are true, South Jordan’s Daybreak residents will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake Bees. The Salt Lake Bees announced on Tuesday they will be moving from Smith’s Ballpark at 77 W 1300 S, to the South Valley. “I...
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Elk relocated after seen wandering through Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two elk that have been seen walking through a residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City have been relocated. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the elk were tranquilized and relocated at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Salt Lake City police assisted...
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
Tanker driver dies, SUV driver critically injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person died Monday morning in a passenger vehicle vs. tanker crash that left a Mountain View Corridor intersection closed and the surrounding area covered in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16, at the...
Both directions of I-15 in Lehi closed after blowing snow causes chain-reaction of crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Both directions of I-15 in Lehi were shut down after blowing snow caused a chain-reaction of crashes. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a total of ten crashes were reported both northbound and southbound on I-15 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Several vehicles...
Utah women's basketball climbs back up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 poll
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah women's basketball team moved up two spots in the Associated Press rankings to number 8 - a position they held two weeks earlier - matching their highest ranking in school history. Utah fell to No. 10 the week before with...
