Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Man killed in shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed following a shooting near a busy Ogden intersection. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden Police Department said there was limited information available but a shooting did occur near the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard a short time after 5:30 p.m.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

