Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
DNR warns about PFAS in fish from area lakes
WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Fox11online.com
Sturgeon registration stations return to pre-pandemic locations
(WLUK) -- The 2023 sturgeon spearing season will look a lot like the seasons held before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the season regulations released Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says registration stations have moved back to pre-pandemic locations. There will be seven stations around Lake Winnebago and one each on upriver lakes Poygan, Winneconne and Butte des Morts. Some stations will have drive-thru options, the DNR says.
Midwest Fisherman Shows What Ice Fishing is Like for the Fish
Well, I'll admit this is the most unique perspective on ice fishing I've ever seen. It's the viewpoint of the pastime from the fish's perspective as shared by a Midwestern guy. I saw this unique video trending on Digg and I now understand why. He's an ice fisherman and he's...
cwbradio.com
Snow Removal Companies Getting Creative With Lack of Snowfall
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio, since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
wearegreenbay.com
Salt leaving bad taste in Mother Nature’s mouth: Research shows high chloride levels in Wisconsin Rivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Normally, salt is placed on streets after snowstorms to prevent crashes, however, research shows that salt is affecting chloride levels in Wisconsin. Kelly Reyer of Trash Free Water is urging residents to be mindful of using too much salt while attempting to clear the...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin
Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
This week’s Wisconsin Snow Report
As the snow begins to fall and reveals the magic of winter, discover which trails, runs and hills are adventure-ready with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report. The report provides up-to-date snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide. The Snow Report is posted...
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Dakota and Washington counties have been added to the winter storm warning, though Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties are still in a winter storm warning. The sharp cutoff is indicative of the National Weather Service expecting more snow in the south/southeast metro than the north/northwest suburbs. The latest...
wpr.org
Scientists study crowdsourced trail camera photos of Wisconsin wildlife
Snapshot Wisconsin has collected more than 2 million images caught on motion-sensor trail cameras. Researchers have looked at many of the photos and found further evidence of animals changing their behavior due to the presence of humans and loss of habitat.
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
Fox11online.com
Rain for most today with attention turning to later in the week for a potential snow maker
Rain is expected for almost the entire area but far north and northwest sections will have freezing rain and some wet snow. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Northeast Wisconsin due to the possible icy conditions. Today's high will be 38 with periods of rain, the rain could...
koamnewsnow.com
WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW
With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Study finds that eating just one freshwater fish equals drinking contaminated water for a month
A new study finds that eating just one freshwater fish is equal to consuming a month’s worth of contaminated water. The prevalence of so-called “forever chemicals” is so pervasive, and many at risk of dangerous health consequences say health experts.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Two New Faces on Natural Resources Board
Two new faces will fill seats on the state’s Natural Resources Board after a pair of former Gov. Scott Walker appointees – chair Fred Prehn and member Bill Bruins – resigned late last month. That ends a more-than-a-decade-long conservative majority on the board, allowing Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees a seat at the table.
UPMATTERS
Influx of 911 calls has authorities across Wisconsin asking winter enthusiasts to turn off certain iPhone feature
(WFRV) – A new iPhone feature is causing problems in dispatch centers all across the state of Wisconsin due to false crash reports. Apple’s crash detection feature automatically makes emergency calls after the user’s iPhone or Apple Watch detects they’ve been in a severe crash. However, the feature seems to be going off for people snowmobiling.
Comments / 1