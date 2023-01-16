ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Pillen announces property tax relief plan

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Amazon opens fulfillment center in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion and promises to create 1,000 jobs. According to Amazon, the new facility located at the intersection of NE-50 and NE-370 is the first Amazon fulfillment center in Nebraska. “To open Amazon’s first sortable fulfillment center in Nebraska is...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska property tax relief plan

NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Lancaster County Assessor Sets Real Property Valuations For 2023

If you own property in Lancaster County you have already received or will soon get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte. The Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds has also posted preliminary real property valuations to their website. The valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of real property in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Solar plant proposed for Plattsmouth river bottom

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Public Power District updated the Plattsmouth City Council Monday on a community solar power project that could re-purpose land that is being deserted due to the catastrophic flooding of 2019. NPPD recommends GRNE Solar of Lincoln as the developer and says the optimum size is a...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Volunteers offering rides for healthcare professionals

Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 3 hours ago. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE

