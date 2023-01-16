Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
'You can lessen the impact': Economists advise planning ahead, even as inflation rates ease
OMAHA, Neb. — On Jayme Massman’s refrigerator, there is a yellow Post-It note with a week’s worth of meals planned out. Her four boys, all under the age of 10, know what will be on the table, while Jayme and her husband know how to budget. "It's...
WOWT
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are curious about a major construction site in the Old Market, wondering what it’s going to be. 6 News got a first look inside the $90 million apartment and retail complex. “We have 379 apartment units and I think what’s going to set us...
WOWT
Pillen announces property tax relief plan
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
WOWT
Amazon opens fulfillment center in Papillion
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion and promises to create 1,000 jobs. According to Amazon, the new facility located at the intersection of NE-50 and NE-370 is the first Amazon fulfillment center in Nebraska. “To open Amazon’s first sortable fulfillment center in Nebraska is...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska property tax relief plan
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC. Several new bills are introduced...
klin.com
Lancaster County Assessor Sets Real Property Valuations For 2023
If you own property in Lancaster County you have already received or will soon get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte. The Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds has also posted preliminary real property valuations to their website. The valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of real property in Lancaster County.
News Channel Nebraska
Solar plant proposed for Plattsmouth river bottom
PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Public Power District updated the Plattsmouth City Council Monday on a community solar power project that could re-purpose land that is being deserted due to the catastrophic flooding of 2019. NPPD recommends GRNE Solar of Lincoln as the developer and says the optimum size is a...
WOWT
Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
knopnews2.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
WOWT
Local group helps drive healthcare workers to hospitals during wintry conditions for free
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
WOWT
Volunteers offering rides for healthcare professionals
Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 3 hours ago. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and...
KETV.com
Snow falling in Omaha area with slick conditions expected for evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is moving into the Omaha area. Flakes started falling in the metro around 11:45 a.m. The La Vista Police Department is on accident diversion — if no injuries, and it's safe to do so, exchange information. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate...
WOWT
Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon. Some crashes were reported, but nothing impacting major roadways.
WOWT
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A new development downtown is...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
Comments / 1