WGAL
Local church celebrates Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but communities in the Susquehanna Valley and around the country marked the occasion on Sunday. One of those celebrations was in Lancaster, where NAACP honored the civil rights activist's birthday. This year's theme was "The Un-Armed Truth," inspired by Dr. King's Nobel peace...
WGAL
Poverty awareness event held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group is raising awareness for the needs of low-income Pennsylvanians. The Community Progress Council of York held an event in Harrisburg on Wednesday. It says that 12% of Pennsylvania residents live in poverty, and that number jumps to almost 29% in York. The council says...
abc27.com
Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
WGAL
Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade making a comeback in York
YORK, Pa. — A 40-year tradition returns to York City. The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is making a comeback. The return of the parade brought out the smiles at York's Central Market. Parade organizers say the event will return to downtown York on March 11 after it was...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day were held across the Susquehanna Valley on Monday. Volunteers gathered at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg to participate in the day of service. They did activities that included making blankets for people in need. Participants said they hope to...
Lancaster County honors Harriet Tubman with statue
LANCASTER, Pa. — One Lancaster group is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and the African American community ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster unveiled a temporary statue of Harriet Tubman in Lancaster. The statue sits on the city's southeast side, a...
abc27.com
Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
WGAL
People in Harrisburg homeless encampment given a few more days to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge a few more days to leave the encampment. Thursday was supposed to be the deadline to leave, but there is rain in the forecast. The city is working with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and...
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
Domestic violence stands out in central Pa. killings: ‘Women should not have to live in fear’
84-year-old Carmen Henderson was found dead, burned head-to-toe on his back porch in Dauphin County. Police charged his wife in his death. Jessica McCulloch, 36, was fatally shot in bed by a former boyfriend who broke into her home in Cumberland County, according to police.
lebtown.com
Man shot during Monument Park argument; injury not life-threatening
A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday, Jan. 17, following an argument that took place in a Lebanon park, according to a Lebanon city police release. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a male with a gunshot wound.
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
WGAL
People in Lancaster talk about what they want to see from Gov. Josh Shapiro
LANCASTER, Pa. — During his inaugural address, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro laid out a broad vision for the next four years. What do people hope he will accomplish? News 8 went to a diner in Lancaster to find out what issues residents would like to see Shapiro address. "Crime...
pahomepage.com
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
Chambersburg police: Embracing community policing principles
Embracing policing principles and maintaining fidelity to policing’s six pillars of 21st Century Policing remains important to Chambersburg Police Department as it moves into 2023. Each of the policing principles contains critical components essential to the mission and goals that are reflective of departmental growth. In line with Pillar...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro takes oath of office, becomes 48th governor of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officially has a new governor. Democrat Josh Shapiro, 49, took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the Pennsylvania state Capitol. Shapiro becomes the commonwealth's 48th governor, replacing outgoing Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who served two terms in office (the limit for...
School district increasing security after stranger boards school bus
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school district is ramping up its school bus security and safety measures. This was after a stranger was able to board a bus undetected. A student on that bus realized the unknown woman did not belong on the bus. Parents say they could not believe what […]
WGAL
2023 Inaugural Celebration featuring food and drinks from around the state
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This year's Pennsylvania Inaugural Celebration will feature food and drinks from around the state, including several Susquehanna Valley vendors. The inaugural committee has invited 60 vendors from across the state. Among them, Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County. "We're a family state winery. We've been...
