ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Local church celebrates Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tomorrow is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but communities in the Susquehanna Valley and around the country marked the occasion on Sunday. One of those celebrations was in Lancaster, where NAACP honored the civil rights activist's birthday. This year's theme was "The Un-Armed Truth," inspired by Dr. King's Nobel peace...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Poverty awareness event held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group is raising awareness for the needs of low-income Pennsylvanians. The Community Progress Council of York held an event in Harrisburg on Wednesday. It says that 12% of Pennsylvania residents live in poverty, and that number jumps to almost 29% in York. The council says...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade making a comeback in York

YORK, Pa. — A 40-year tradition returns to York City. The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is making a comeback. The return of the parade brought out the smiles at York's Central Market. Parade organizers say the event will return to downtown York on March 11 after it was...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day were held across the Susquehanna Valley on Monday. Volunteers gathered at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg to participate in the day of service. They did activities that included making blankets for people in need. Participants said they hope to...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County honors Harriet Tubman with statue

LANCASTER, Pa. — One Lancaster group is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and the African American community ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster unveiled a temporary statue of Harriet Tubman in Lancaster. The statue sits on the city's southeast side, a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration

LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
lebtown.com

Man shot during Monument Park argument; injury not life-threatening

A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday, Jan. 17, following an argument that took place in a Lebanon park, according to a Lebanon city police release. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a male with a gunshot wound.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called

Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News …. Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. St. Joseph’s Baby Pantry holds day of service for …. St....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2023 Inaugural Celebration featuring food and drinks from around the state

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This year's Pennsylvania Inaugural Celebration will feature food and drinks from around the state, including several Susquehanna Valley vendors. The inaugural committee has invited 60 vendors from across the state. Among them, Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County. "We're a family state winery. We've been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy