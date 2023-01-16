Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling Association
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Charlotte
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Knights Unveil Plan For Pub At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pub is coming to Truist Field this summer. The Charlotte Knights unveild plans for the year-round pub today in Uptown. Crews began work on the Paper Mill Pub on Monday. That work is expected to be completed this summer. Officials say the design of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Big South Conference To Host Blood Drives Across Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC — The Big South Conference is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a series of blood drives to give back to the Charlotte Community through blood donation! Throughout the week, blood drives will be set up at various locations, including some Charlotte area high schools and local businesses.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Elvis Presley Impersonator Uses The King’s Music To Honor MLK
KANNAPOLIS, N.C.– School bus driver, Roy Gaddy not only looks like Elvis Presley, but he sounds and moves like the music icon too. Gaddy is a huge Elvis Presley fan. He has an entire room dedicated to the legend. There are all kinds of things that cover the walls and the bookshelves from posters, books, and just about any other piece of memorabilia you can think of. Gaddy says there is even a family rumor that he is actually related to Presley. Recently he sat down with WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan to talk about the message Elvis and Dr. King worked hard to spread. If you are interested in booking Gaddy for any private shows or events, you may reach out to him on his Facebook page.
wccbcharlotte.com
Chick-Fil-A Rezoning Approved For Drive-Thru Only Location in Cotswold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A popular fast food restaurant has won approval on a plan it hopes will improve traffic in a busy Charlotte neighborhood. Chick-Fil-A will be allowed to tear down its existing location on Randolph Road in Cotswold to become drive-thru only. Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning...
wccbcharlotte.com
Threat Phoned Into Matthews Elementary Traced Back To Juvenile In Texas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile from Texas is accused of phoning in a threat at Matthews Elementary School. The Matthews Police Department says the threat was left on a voicemail at the school over the holiday weekend. The school’s principal contacted police Tuesday to begin an investigation. Police...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A possible CATS bus driver strike continues to loom over the city. We’re told the labor contract for bus drivers expired Sunday. The union has already voted to strike. But negotiations continue under a mandatory 30-day cooling off period. “The company, they need to have...
wccbcharlotte.com
Immersive Art Exhibit ARKO & The MOON Open In Noda Through January 29
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – ARKO & the MOON is a fully immersive art installation that blends the imaginative worlds of local artists Arko and Luvly Moon. Noda is home to Arko & the Moon until January 29. Located inside Flux Galleries on 15th St, visitors have the opportunity...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 16th
Check out the Charlotte area mugshots from Monday, January 16th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS To Hold Public Sessions On 2023 Comprehensive Review
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants to hear feedback from the public on how to spend capital funding. The district will hold several public engagement sessions on the 2023 Comprehensive Review over the next couple of weeks. The sessions will be focused on programs, boundaries and facilities within CMS...
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Rancher!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Rancher! Rancher is 2 years old and 77 pounds. He is great on a leash and is treat-motivated. If you are interested in adopting Rancher or any of the other available...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 17th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
wccbcharlotte.com
SpaceX Launch May Bring Beautiful Vapor Trail To The Carolinas
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — There will be a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday, January 18th. SpaceX is targeting 7:10 AM ET. A backup launch will be Thursday, January 19th at 7:05 AM ET. The sunrise will be at 7:31 AM in Charlotte. With the launch being just before...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released a few more details about a deadly shooting Sunday night in east Charlotte. Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Barrington Drive at around 9:37 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to be shot.
