ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Knights Unveil Plan For Pub At Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pub is coming to Truist Field this summer. The Charlotte Knights unveild plans for the year-round pub today in Uptown. Crews began work on the Paper Mill Pub on Monday. That work is expected to be completed this summer. Officials say the design of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
qcnews.com

Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released a few more details about a deadly shooting Sunday night in east Charlotte. Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Barrington Drive at around 9:37 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to be shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Moped Driver Dead After York County Crash

LESSLIE, S.C. — State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, on S.C. Highway-5 near Neely Store Road. Troopers say a 2022 moped and a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan were driving north on S.C. Highway-5 when the minivan rear-ended the moped. The driver of the moped...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A possible CATS bus driver strike continues to loom over the city. We’re told the labor contract for bus drivers expired Sunday. The union has already voted to strike. But negotiations continue under a mandatory 30-day cooling off period. “The company, they need to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members. Updated: 3 hours ago. President Clarence Armbrister is retiring at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy