Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
SUV drives recklessly, nearly hitting construction crew in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police followed an SUV that was driving erratically through east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m., and Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see CMPD’s helicopter monitoring the vehicle from the sky. A dark blue SUV could be seen driving recklessly, speeding down several...
Several CMPD units respond to crash near Rail Trail in South End
CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to South End late Wednesday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a crash at West Park Avenue and Camden Road near the Rail Trail. Camden Road was blocked off near the light rail during the investigation where a pickup truck and sedan...
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Knights Unveil Plan For Pub At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pub is coming to Truist Field this summer. The Charlotte Knights unveild plans for the year-round pub today in Uptown. Crews began work on the Paper Mill Pub on Monday. That work is expected to be completed this summer. Officials say the design of...
NC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash south of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in a rural area just east of Charlotte, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road near Cedar Cove Road, which is...
wccbcharlotte.com
No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
qcnews.com
Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Juvenile Suspect Grazed By Bullet While Attempting To Steal Vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a citizen fired a shot into the car and at the juvenile suspect during the attempted theft. The incident happened on Southwold Drive just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say the bullet grazed the juvenile. Medic took the juvenile to the hospital, but...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released a few more details about a deadly shooting Sunday night in east Charlotte. Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Barrington Drive at around 9:37 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to be shot.
wccbcharlotte.com
Moped Driver Dead After York County Crash
LESSLIE, S.C. — State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, on S.C. Highway-5 near Neely Store Road. Troopers say a 2022 moped and a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan were driving north on S.C. Highway-5 when the minivan rear-ended the moped. The driver of the moped...
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Bus Driver Speaks Out As Strike Looms Over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A possible CATS bus driver strike continues to loom over the city. We’re told the labor contract for bus drivers expired Sunday. The union has already voted to strike. But negotiations continue under a mandatory 30-day cooling off period. “The company, they need to have...
Atrium Health breaks ground on innovation district in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health’s new innovation district officially broke ground on Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte. The new district will be known as “The Pearl” and will be the future home to Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. The district will include apartments, a hotel, and...
WBTV
Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members. Updated: 3 hours ago. President Clarence Armbrister is retiring at the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 16th
Check out the Charlotte area mugshots from Monday, January 16th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
