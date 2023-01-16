Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Perry produces precision performance against Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry delivered all the smoke to disorient Ashtabula Lakeside and flew away with a 69-12 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Perry faced off against Beachwood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Painesville Harvey on January 12 at Painesville Harvey High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green shuts off the power on Massillon
Uniontown Green painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Massillon's defense for a 62-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Jackson on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine
Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Geneva edges Painesville Harvey
Geneva derailed Painesville Harvey's hopes after a 56-47 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Geneva squared off with January 19, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon Jackson nosed past North Canton Hoover 42-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. In recent action on January 11, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
McDermott Northwest blitzes Wooster Triway in dominating victory
Impressive was a ready adjective for McDermott Northwest's 44-22 throttling of Wooster Triway for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. Recently on January 11, McDermott Northwest squared off with Massillon Tuslaw in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Upper Arlington posts win at Delaware Hayes' expense
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Upper Arlington will take its 53-39 victory over Delaware Hayes in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Delaware Hayes squared off with January 18, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
New Madison Tri-Village overcomes Hartford City Blackford
New Madison Tri-Village charged Hartford City Blackford and collected a 60-42 victory in Indiana girls basketball action on January 18. Recently on January 7, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with New Paris National Trail in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington imposes its will on Minerva
It would have taken a herculean effort for Minerva to claim this one, and Alliance Marlington wouldn't allow that in a 57-13 decision at Minerva High on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Minerva squared off with January 29, 2022 at Alliance...
richlandsource.com
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overpowers Chardon NDCL in thorough fashion
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit earned a convincing 55-28 win over Chardon NDCL for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on January 11 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
London Madison-Plains dismantles North Lewisburg Triad in convincing manner
London Madison-Plains recorded a big victory over North Lewisburg Triad 64-40 on January 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time North Lewisburg Triad and London Madison-Plains played in a 57-55 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South secures a win over Massillon Tuslaw
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Canton South still prevailed 55-45 against Massillon Tuslaw during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton South faced off against Akron Firestone and Massillon Tuslaw took on Canal Fulton Northwest on January 11 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Perry escapes close call with Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Painesville Harvey and Perry took on Painesville Riverside on January 10 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Sandusky paints a victorious picture in win over Toledo Bowsher
Sandusky put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Toledo Bowsher in an 80-61 decision during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on January 10, Toledo Bowsher squared off with Huron in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern
Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Oak Hills routs Cincinnati Mercy McAuley
Cincinnati Oak Hills handled Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 55-33 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 11, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley took on Cincinnati Anderson on January 7 at Cincinnati Anderson High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon survives close clash with Massillon Perry
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Massillon chalked up in tripping Massillon Perry 65-63 at Massillon on January 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 8, Massillon faced off against Dover and Massillon Perry took on North Canton Hoover on January 10 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
Comments / 1