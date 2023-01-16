ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tpr.org

It took a fight to rename 19th Street in Austin after Martin Luther King Jr.

There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense that it runs through a white neighborhood and the seat of power.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: MLK Jr. Day events in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Jan. 16 is a federal holiday that marks the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the effects he has had on our current society. MLK Jr. Day is also the only national holiday that is specifically marked as a "National Day of Service." Here...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says. The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning. Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The Moody Center announces iHeart Radio Country Fest, Madonna for 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in December 2022. The Moody Center has announced a star-studded lineup coming to its stage later this year. The line-up for the iHeart Radio County Music Festival was announced on the entertainment center's Instagram page on Tuesday morning. The festival, taking place on May 13, will have two ticket pre-sales on Jan. 24 for Capitol One cardholders and on Jan. 27 for the general public.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!

January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX

January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
GEORGETOWN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin

If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown

Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
US105

Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Jan. 18 marks one year since the start of a Bastrop County wildfire that burned more than 800 acres

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday, Jan. 18, marks one year since a wildfire at Bastrop State Park burned through more than 800 acres of land. The Rolling Pines Fire started on Jan. 18, 2022, and was declared 100% contained on Jan. 24. The fire forced hundreds of families to evacuate their home as a precaution, but they were allowed to return after a day.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

