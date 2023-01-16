Read full article on original website
tpr.org
It took a fight to rename 19th Street in Austin after Martin Luther King Jr.
There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense that it runs through a white neighborhood and the seat of power.”
LIST: MLK Jr. Day events in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Jan. 16 is a federal holiday that marks the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the effects he has had on our current society. MLK Jr. Day is also the only national holiday that is specifically marked as a "National Day of Service." Here...
News Channel 25
Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march
CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says. The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning. Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities...
Legendary Austin radio DJ discovers a new role in life producing for the stage
AUSTIN, Texas — For nearly three decades, Dave Jarrott was the king of morning radio in Austin. Tens of thousands of listeners stuck in their cars on their way to work or school looked forward to hearing his off-the-wall humor and sharp observations wedged between the sounds of current rock hits and oldies.
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
The Moody Center announces iHeart Radio Country Fest, Madonna for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in December 2022. The Moody Center has announced a star-studded lineup coming to its stage later this year. The line-up for the iHeart Radio County Music Festival was announced on the entertainment center's Instagram page on Tuesday morning. The festival, taking place on May 13, will have two ticket pre-sales on Jan. 24 for Capitol One cardholders and on Jan. 27 for the general public.
hellogeorgetown.com
Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!
January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX
January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
atasteofkoko.com
25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin
If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
Messages related to white supremacy found outside of homes in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Residents living in Leander said they received messages related to white supremacy. "Had it in a Ziploc bag with little rocks to weigh it down – just a sheet of paper printed off with a picture on it," said Ersula Yasin. She said her husband...
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup
We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
fox7austin.com
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood
Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis spoke to the man who explained his actions.
fox7austin.com
Family goes to court to protect historic Black-owned farm in Travis County
PILOT KNOB, Texas - The chores on The Alexander Farm today still involve rounding up cattle. But Marcellus Alexander, Jr. told FOX 7 Austin that when he was growing up there his job was a little tougher. "This farm gave me my first job. Now that job came with a...
Jan. 18 marks one year since the start of a Bastrop County wildfire that burned more than 800 acres
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday, Jan. 18, marks one year since a wildfire at Bastrop State Park burned through more than 800 acres of land. The Rolling Pines Fire started on Jan. 18, 2022, and was declared 100% contained on Jan. 24. The fire forced hundreds of families to evacuate their home as a precaution, but they were allowed to return after a day.
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
