Chiefs will host Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have their opponent for their first 2023 playoff game.

The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Jaguars are the lowest seed remaining in the playoffs at number four and shocked the football world by beating the number five seed Los Angeles Chargers in stunning fashion.

Jacksonville trailed the Chargers 27-0 in the second quarter and came back to win 31-30 on a game-winning field goal.

This will be Jacksonville’s second stop in Kansas City this season. In Week 10, a 3-6 Jaguars team suffered their seventh loss of the season in a 27-17 game that was further apart than the score indicated.

Most Chiefs fans will remember the game for Jaguars safety Andre Cisco knocking receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the game with a hit while giving him a concussion and also knocking out receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for some time with a hit.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.