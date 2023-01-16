Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black deathLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona
A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
onscene.tv
3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
foxla.com
Person found dead after car fire in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was found dead following a car fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, according to authorities. Firefighters responded to the fire in the area near 1225 E. 16th Street just before 1 p.m. The person's body was found inside the car, officials said, but did not release any further details on the person's identity.
signalscv.com
Car explodes in flames on Highway 14
A car erupted in flames Friday night on Highway 14, just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp and was the result of an explosion in the engine compartment, according to a witness at the scene. Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded...
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
Man wanted for crashing car, dump truck into estranged wife's home
Authorities were seeking the public’s help today to find a man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home over the weekend.
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
KTLA.com
Experts developing plan for repair of Chatsworth sinkhole, Caltrans says
Officials with Caltrans announced Wednesday that a team of experts are working to assess the underground damage at the Chatsworth sinkhole that swallowed two cars and led to the rescue of a mother and her teen daughter during last week’s rainstorms. The sinkhole is located at 11414 Iverson Road,...
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.
Human bone found at Los Angeles County beach
Police are investigating after a human bone was discovered at a Los Angeles County beach last week. On Jan. 13, police were notified after a bone was found along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes. Officers transported the bone to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s […]
1 Victim Found Deceased in Roadway After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Wet roads and high speeds were possible factors in a fatal traffic collision that occurred Sunday night, Jan. 15, at approximately 11:43 p.m. in the Mission Hills suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported traffic collision on the...
Second Boy Dies of Injuries in Hit-And-Run Crash in South LA
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured.
foxla.com
Baby dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A baby girl is dead and two people injured following a three-vehicle crash Monday on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. According to CHP, 27-year-old...
1 Discovered Dead Inside Overturned Vehicle After 101 Freeway Traffic Collision
Calabasas, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was found deceased in an overturned vehicle on the 101 Freeway after a two-vehicle traffic collision Monday night, Jan. 16, in the city of Calabasas. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle around...
Comments / 0