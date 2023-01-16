ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona

A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
CORONA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Person found dead after car fire in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - One person was found dead following a car fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, according to authorities. Firefighters responded to the fire in the area near 1225 E. 16th Street just before 1 p.m. The person's body was found inside the car, officials said, but did not release any further details on the person's identity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Car explodes in flames on Highway 14

A car erupted in flames Friday night on Highway 14, just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp and was the result of an explosion in the engine compartment, according to a witness at the scene. Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Human bone found at Los Angeles County beach

Police are investigating after a human bone was discovered at a Los Angeles County beach last week. On Jan. 13, police were notified after a bone was found along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes. Officers transported the bone to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Baby dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - A baby girl is dead and two people injured following a three-vehicle crash Monday on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. According to CHP, 27-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Community Policy