WIBW
New Life Baptist Church hosts 29th annual community celebration and chili soup dinner for MLK Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Living The Dream Inc. and the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice held their 29th annual community celebration and chili soup dinner at the New Life Baptist Church in honor of the late Dr. King. This function today is to bring the community together. We’re...
WIBW
Topeka Arab Shriners donate 1500 tickets to KS National Guard for upcoming circus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Arab Shrine showed their support of the Kansas National Guard Wednesday morning by donating 1500 tickets to the upcoming Shrine circus. The presentation took place at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field. 100% of the circus proceeds will go towards...
WIBW
Eastside Community Group to receive Community Impact Award
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastside Community Group will receive this year’s Community Impact Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. On January 18, 2023, the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that the Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the Community Impact Award.
WIBW
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mount Zion Church Pastor Delmar White has been a familiar face around Topeka for many years now as somebody in the community who “does the work,” as he so often puts it. “I take the approach of Christ’s idea of social gospel. While...
Martin Luther King Jr. event in KCK promotes ‘Group Violence Intervention’
Some KCK leaders support Group Violence Intervention as a means of addressing the sources of trouble.
WIBW
Washburn’s Mulvane Art Museum highlights listening, water in new exhibitions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In two new exhibitions, Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum will highlight the benefits of attentive listening as well as the importance of water. Washburn University says on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that its Mulvane Art Museum will present two new exhibitions which will be on view until March 18.
KSN.com
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a couple of miles from the Kansas State Capitol, what used to be a prestigious Black college known by some as the “Tuskegee of the West,” is now a prison. Long-time Topeka activist Curtis Pitts is moving...
WIBW
“Serve” holds conference in Manhattan to encourage local candidates
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Running for local political office can be challenging, so wouldn’t it be nice to get some help from people who have done it before? That’s where Serve steps in. “One of the intimidating things is that even if you have a lot of great...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
WIBW
NOTO District elects four new leaders in beginning of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the beginning of 2023, the NOTO district has elected four new leaders to forge the direction of the community for the next three years. Officials with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District say they have chosen four new board members to lead the nonprofit organization. They said the four will help NOTO with its mission to become a premier arts and entertainment district.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Weber commits to Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best linebackers in the state of Kansas is staying home. The Junior Blues star announced on his Twitter Wednesday night, he’s committed to Washburn and Craig Schurig’s program. Weber recorded 134 tackles, 82 solo, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles...
WIBW
Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake - located on the Emporia...
WIBW
Fans gather to watch Sunflower Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With #2 KU playing #13 K-State in Manhattan Tuesday night, fans of both teams were represented well here in the capital city. Jeremiah Bullfrogs had tonight’s matchup on as many TV’s as you could hope for. A great crowd turned out for food, drinks,...
WIBW
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
WIBW
Crews extinguish blaze at one of KU’s largest buildings - Malott Hall
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small blaze at one of the largest buildings on the KU campus - Malott Hall. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, crews were called to one of the University of Kansas’s largest buildings - Malott Hall - with reports of the smell of smoke. One unit was sent to investigate.
WIBW
Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU men nabbed win number 15, but the women on the other hand are trying to find a way to get back in the win column. The Hornets hosted Kearney as the women marked their seventh straight loss, 86-54 to the No. 19 ranked Lopers. Tre’Zure Jobe paced ESU with 21 points but were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter.
WIBW
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary now has person of interest
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road, during the early morning hours of January 12th. We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating...
