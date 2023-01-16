ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals hold off Ravens, 24-17

By The Associated Press, Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrh0F_0kFxbmQO00

CINCINNATI ( WCMH /AP) — The Bengals are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after a 24-17 win Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in the Super Wild Card round.

With the victory, Cincinnati will head to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend. The two sides began a regular season game on Jan. 2 that did not continue after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during play.

Buffalo is fresh off a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon to put themselves two wins away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. The winner of the Cincinnati-Buffalo game will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

The game turned when Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Bengals fans celebrate wild card win

Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson.

The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and the defensive end took off down the field for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history. It also was the longest go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter in the postseason.

Moments after the play by the Cincinnati native, with the Paycor Stadium crowd of 66,399 still buzzing, Hubbard sucked on oxygen as he sat on the bench on the sideline.

“Just a credit to whoever punched that ball out. I was in the right place at the right time,” Hubbard said.

Baltimore drove down to the Cincinnati 17 in the final minute, but Kevin Zeitler was flagged for holding and Huntley threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play.

Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 209 yards and a touchdown for the AFC North champions. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run a week after the Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 in the regular-season finale.

“Hard-fought. That’s how it is in the playoffs, especially when you play a divisional team for a third time,” Burrow said. “It’s never going to be easy. They know us. We know them. It’s nice to get the win.”

Playing without Lamar Jackson once again because of the quarterback’s knee injury, Baltimore (10-8) managed two offensive touchdowns for the first time since Nov. 27. Huntley passed for 226 yards and two TDs, but he also had a costly interception.

Hubbard’s dramatic trip to the end zone sent the Ravens into a uncertain offseason centered around the future of Jackson, who is eligible for free agency. The 2019 MVP got hurt during a 10-9 win against Denver on Dec. 4, and he did not travel with the team to Cincinnati for the playoff game.

Huntley was intercepted by Cincinnati linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on the second attempt of his first postseason start. The Bengals turned the miscue into Burrow’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase early in the second quarter, but they had to settle for a 9-0 lead after Evan McPherson missed the extra point.

Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

Huntley stepped up after the early trouble, leading the Ravens on a 17-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than 10 minutes. J.K. Dobbins got Baltimore on the board when he stretched the ball over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown reception.

A fumble by former Baltimore tight end Hayden Hurst set up Justin Tucker’s 22-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half, giving the Ravens a 10-9 lead at the break. The biggest play of the scoring drive was a 19-yard reception by Josh Oliver after Huntley had to run back to recover a high snap that went off his hands.

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC Divisional Round

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBC4)

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 3 p.m., CBS)

NFC Divisional Round

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 6 New York Giants (Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Fox)

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Fox)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XdNiip. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL …. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XdNiip. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-16-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-16-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3H9Stuj. Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 18, reported missing in Hocking County found

UPDATE: The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Leavitt has been found. NEW PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered adult who went missing late last week. Jacob Alan Leavitt, from the New Plymouth area, was last seen at the family’s home Thursday, […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy