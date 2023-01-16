ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'iberville, MS

Life is precious
2d ago

This is what people of God should do helping your neighbor that fell on hard times even though it may have been his fault God look’s beyond our faults I’m happy for him keep the faith

Guest
3d ago

Beautiful story. May God bless this man, Pastor Kenneth Davis, as well as everyone struggling with a drug addiction.

Matt & Allison
3d ago

Thank you, Lord, for sending the right person to the right place and help turn this man's life around. 🙏🙏❤️❤️✝️✝️

WLOX

Oyster recycling program aimed at helping oyster beds

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A plan to preserve oyster restoration is underway in South Mississippi and it starts with the help from restaurants. The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi is partnering up with Coast restaurants to use discarded half-shell oysters to refresh the oyster beds for reproduction. “The idea is to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair

In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, January 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
JACKSON, MS
an17.com

Missing boater's body located

Members of the STPSO Marine Division located the body of missing boater, Billy Coile, Monday (Jan 16) afternoon approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will make a determination on the cause and manner of death.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
bestthingsms.com

The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!

Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

