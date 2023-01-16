Read full article on original website
Life is precious
2d ago
This is what people of God should do helping your neighbor that fell on hard times even though it may have been his fault God look’s beyond our faults I’m happy for him keep the faith
4
Guest
3d ago
Beautiful story. May God bless this man, Pastor Kenneth Davis, as well as everyone struggling with a drug addiction.
3
Matt & Allison
3d ago
Thank you, Lord, for sending the right person to the right place and help turn this man's life around. 🙏🙏❤️❤️✝️✝️
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
WLOX
Oyster recycling program aimed at helping oyster beds
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A plan to preserve oyster restoration is underway in South Mississippi and it starts with the help from restaurants. The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi is partnering up with Coast restaurants to use discarded half-shell oysters to refresh the oyster beds for reproduction. “The idea is to...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair
In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
WLOX
Parents push lawmakers to decriminalize at-home testing for fentanyl
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more fentanyl drug busts are happening in Mississippi. That’s cause for concern as the number of overdoses tied to the deadly drug has been increasing in recent years. Now, parents fighting the fentanyl drug war are calling on state lawmakers to help save...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
an17.com
Missing boater's body located
Members of the STPSO Marine Division located the body of missing boater, Billy Coile, Monday (Jan 16) afternoon approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will make a determination on the cause and manner of death.
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
WLOX
Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The healthcare crisis is complex and the first step in trying to tackle it is coming from the Mississippi Senate. They’ve introduced a series of bills in an attempt to address the different elements of the crisis. Proposed Senate Legislation to Assist Hospitals & Shore...
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
bestthingsms.com
The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!
Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.
Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
WLBT
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard about Narcan that’s used to reverse opioid overdoses. But one proposal aims to potentially stop users in their tracks by learning more about what they’re taking before it reaches that point. Fentanyl is still circulating in the magnolia state. Just...
WLOX
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill has been introduced in the Mississippi legislature which would allow the installation of video surveillance cameras in every public school district in the state. According to the bill written by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R), the cameras would be equipped with audio technology and would...
techvisibility.com
Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one
Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
kicks96news.com
MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS
It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
