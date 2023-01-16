ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll

National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake

Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between Highway 49 and 15th Street while that work happens. Theater students at Ocean Springs High receive top honor at state competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lexington Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students. There's...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project

Theater students at Ocean Springs High receive top honor at state competition. Lexington Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students. There's no rest for the troupe after winning big at the Mississippi Theater Association Festival in Tupelo last weekend. Details on the new Mayo Clinic Diet.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

JUCO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. Meridian (1/17/23)

Highlights from St. Patrick's wins over Pass Christian. JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Northeast vs. MGCCC (1/17/23) High School Basketball (Girls and Boys): Biloxi vs Gulfport (1/13/2023) Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST. Highlights from Biloxi girls and Gulfport girls and Biloxi boys and Gulfport boys basketball. JUCO Basketball: Itawamba...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Martinis Biloxi

Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “The dynamics are different than what it was when...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Northeast vs. MGCCC (1/17/23)

Highlights from St. Patrick's wins over Pass Christian. JUCO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. Meridian (1/17/23) Highlights from PRCC's win over Meridian. High School Basketball (Girls and Boys): Biloxi vs Gulfport (1/13/2023) Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST. Highlights from Biloxi girls and Gulfport girls and Biloxi...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

JC grad establishes scholarship in memory of former JC teacher

Over the last 45 years since Howard Patrick of Ellisville graduated from Jones County Junior College, he has not forgotten about the history teacher who inspired him. John Klem III taught history at JC for 14 years and Patrick took every one of his classes from 1975 until he graduated in 1977. When Klem passed away from a gunshot wound while serving as a Forrest County Deputy in 1985, Patrick was heartbroken. However, during the recent “Day of Giving” fundraising drive at Jones College, Patrick was thrilled to finally be able to publicly honor the man who inspired his career.
ELLISVILLE, MS

