Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
MLK Coastwide parade strolls through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Battle of the Bands brings MLK Coastwide parade to its conclusion. It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Picayune MLK parade...
WLOX
LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll
National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
WLOX
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
WLOX
Ocean Springs High School theater students advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs High School Theatre Department captured first place for best production of the stage play “Bocon” at the Mississippi Theatre Association festival in Tupelo, Mississippi this past weekend. This means the students will advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Lexington,...
WLOX
Theater students at Ocean Springs High receive top honor at state competition
Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between Highway 49 and 15th Street while that work happens. Dr. Donald Hensrud, Medical Director of the Healthy Living Program, and patient Donna Boerger describe how she lost 90 pounds on the new Mayo Clinic Diet. APPLY NOW for a...
tmpresale.com
Chris Tucker at Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
New Chris Tucker pre-sale password has finally been published. During this pre-sale everyone who has the passcode has a great opportunity to buy show tickets before members of the public 😀. If you can’t purchase your tickets to Chris Tucker’s show in Biloxi during this presale you may not be...
WLOX
Happening Jan. 19th: The Path That Pays helps students explore career opportunities
Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “The dynamics are different than what it was when...
WLOX
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between Highway 49 and 15th Street while that work happens. Theater students at Ocean Springs High receive top honor at state competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lexington Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students. There's...
WLOX
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
WLOX
Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
Theater students at Ocean Springs High receive top honor at state competition. Lexington Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students. There's no rest for the troupe after winning big at the Mississippi Theater Association Festival in Tupelo last weekend. Details on the new Mayo Clinic Diet.
WLOX
Sugar Pop Bakery Co. makes delicious king cake, other king cake-themed treats
Martinis Biloxi is more than just handcrafted cocktails. They also serve everything from tapas to brunch. General Manager Robert Larson and Kitchen Manager Lorenzo Solomon show us some of what's on the menu. Happening Jan. 24th: COVID-19 community meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Climb CDC is hosting a COVID-19...
WLOX
Former Jackson County supervisor Frank Leach remembered for his heart
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Jackson County are remembering former supervisor Frank Leach who died Monday night. Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until 2007. He spent more than 30 years as a certified public accountant before retiring in 2021.
WLOX
JUCO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. Meridian (1/17/23)
Highlights from St. Patrick's wins over Pass Christian. JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Northeast vs. MGCCC (1/17/23) High School Basketball (Girls and Boys): Biloxi vs Gulfport (1/13/2023) Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST. Highlights from Biloxi girls and Gulfport girls and Biloxi boys and Gulfport boys basketball. JUCO Basketball: Itawamba...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Martinis Biloxi
Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “The dynamics are different than what it was when...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis PD navigates Reticent Warrior Training program
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Coast law enforcement officers spent Tuesday training to be reserved, but ready for whatever they face in the line of duty. The Bay St. Louis Police Department is going through what’s called Reticent Warrior Training,. “Today is the second day of our...
WLOX
Moss Point parks and recreation work to develop city parks, sports tourism
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to cost a bit more to eat out in Moss Point. The city passed a referendum to add 2% to restaurant bills, but tax revenue will go toward development in the city’s parks. Community facelifts are happening in the River City.
WLOX
JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Northeast vs. MGCCC (1/17/23)
Highlights from St. Patrick's wins over Pass Christian. JUCO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. Meridian (1/17/23) Highlights from PRCC's win over Meridian. High School Basketball (Girls and Boys): Biloxi vs Gulfport (1/13/2023) Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST. Highlights from Biloxi girls and Gulfport girls and Biloxi...
WLOX
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
JC grad establishes scholarship in memory of former JC teacher
Over the last 45 years since Howard Patrick of Ellisville graduated from Jones County Junior College, he has not forgotten about the history teacher who inspired him. John Klem III taught history at JC for 14 years and Patrick took every one of his classes from 1975 until he graduated in 1977. When Klem passed away from a gunshot wound while serving as a Forrest County Deputy in 1985, Patrick was heartbroken. However, during the recent “Day of Giving” fundraising drive at Jones College, Patrick was thrilled to finally be able to publicly honor the man who inspired his career.
WLOX
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983. Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.
Comments / 0