Lumus Launches Next Generation 2D 'Z-Lens' Waveguide Architecture: Removing Key Obstacles to Consumer Augmented Reality Glasses

 3 days ago
Vice

Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Freethink

Resurrecting a 2.6 billion-year-old ancient CRISPR system

A group of researchers in Spain have synthesized a CRISPR-Cas gene editing system from 2.6 billion years ago, a laboratory feat they describe as a “resurrection.”. The work, published in Nature Microbiology, represents not only a way to better understand how bacteria first evolved this powerful gene editing tool, but could perhaps also lead to better versions.
scitechdaily.com

300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs

A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Freethink

New AI-powered farming robot covers 50 acres of crops per day

French startup Meropy has developed an agricultural robot that autonomously inspects crops from both above and below, saving farmers time and money. The challenge: A lot can go wrong between the time crops are planted and when they’re harvested — pests can invade a field, diseases can spread through it, and weeds can proliferate, stealing resources crops need to thrive.
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
techaiapp.com

The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023

The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
CNET

The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023

Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ZDNet

Singapore researchers create glove with 'enhanced' virtual touch

Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) create gloves that will enable users to more realistically experience the "feel" of objects in virtual environments. Touting the creation as different from existing technologies, they say the HaptGlove delivers real-time pressure to fingertips and simulates the texture of objects. The glove...
techxplore.com

Using a deep neural network to improve virtual images of people created using WiFi signals

A trio of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University has taken the use of WiFi signals to identify people in a building to a new level, through the use of a deep neural network. Jiaqi Geng, Dong Huang and Fernando De la Torre suggest, in a paper they have posted to the arXiv preprint server, that their approach allows for creating images on par with RGB cameras.
gmauthority.com

GM Files To Patent Windshield Zone Dimming With Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

GM has filed a new patent application for an augmented reality head-up display that dims specific areas of a vehicle’s windshield. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,557,234 B1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 17th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 15th, 2022, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Madalyn Theresa Eudy, Joseph F. Szczerba, John P. Weiss, Thomas A. Seder, and Kai-Han Chang.
ledinside.com

ABSEN HIGHLIGHTS LED INNOVATION at ISE 2023

ABSEN is showcasing its innovative LED solutions in Hall 3, booth N300, highlighting its high-quality solutions designed for different applications covering both Rental and Fixed Installs including: Virtual Production, DOOH, Corporate Projects, Retail Settings, Gaming and more…. Absen, one of the world's leading LED display brands, will be showcasing solutions...
ledinside.com

Hisense Enriches Home Entertainment Options for South African Consumers with Launch of New U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV

Leading global electronics brand, Hisense, has recently announced the launch of the U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV in South Africa. The U80H TV delivers never-before-seen depth and detail, with 33 million pixels – 4 times more than a standard 4K TV. The next-generation smart TV also comes with a number of innovative features, combing to create a truly immersive entertainment experience.

