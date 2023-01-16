Lumus Launches Next Generation 2D 'Z-Lens' Waveguide Architecture: Removing Key Obstacles to Consumer Augmented Reality Glasses

Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Scientists invent new stretchy ‘super steel’ – a fingernail-sized piece can hold up 2-ton car
SCIENTISTS have developed a new super steel that is both extremely strong and stretchy. The new kind of steel, dubbed Ductile 2-GPa, was manufactured by scientists from Northeastern University in Shenyang in China. Details of the team's findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Science a few weeks ago. Just...
Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor will probably be inside Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor will almost certainly be inside the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra
I tried on TCL’s new augmented reality glasses that let you know if someone’s talking about you in a different language
SMART glasses have made huge strides forward at CES 2023, but there are some small hurdles to jump before they become as commonplace as smartphones. Language-translation capable glasses from TCL will become even more advanced after they get into the hands of developers. Smart glasses are an important wearable of...
brytfmonline.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Pricing, images and full specifications revealed. This is how premium smartphones will be
Two weeks before the Samsung Unpacked event, which is scheduled for February 1st, pricing, full specifications and even images of the three new premium smartphones were revealed. Prices for the new series start at $1,350 AUD, which in direct conversion translates to around €870. As for the specifications, all rumors...
Freethink
Resurrecting a 2.6 billion-year-old ancient CRISPR system
A group of researchers in Spain have synthesized a CRISPR-Cas gene editing system from 2.6 billion years ago, a laboratory feat they describe as a “resurrection.”. The work, published in Nature Microbiology, represents not only a way to better understand how bacteria first evolved this powerful gene editing tool, but could perhaps also lead to better versions.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Freethink
New AI-powered farming robot covers 50 acres of crops per day
French startup Meropy has developed an agricultural robot that autonomously inspects crops from both above and below, saving farmers time and money. The challenge: A lot can go wrong between the time crops are planted and when they’re harvested — pests can invade a field, diseases can spread through it, and weeds can proliferate, stealing resources crops need to thrive.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
New wireless 55-inch TV runs on batteries for a month, sticks to wall without mounting hardware
The Displace TV does not require mounting hardware and runs on batteries as a completely wireless television, making it one of the smartest TV innovations in years.
techaiapp.com
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
hypebeast.com
Apple Is Reportedly Developing a Cheaper Alternative to Its Rumored Mixed Reality Headset
For a few years now, Apple has been rumored to be working on a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s Quest Pro. Previous reports on the mixed-reality headset have alleged that the company plans to price the headset somewhere around $3,000 USD. New reports on the company’s activities now...
CNET
The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023
Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
ZDNet
Singapore researchers create glove with 'enhanced' virtual touch
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) create gloves that will enable users to more realistically experience the "feel" of objects in virtual environments. Touting the creation as different from existing technologies, they say the HaptGlove delivers real-time pressure to fingertips and simulates the texture of objects. The glove...
techxplore.com
Using a deep neural network to improve virtual images of people created using WiFi signals
A trio of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University has taken the use of WiFi signals to identify people in a building to a new level, through the use of a deep neural network. Jiaqi Geng, Dong Huang and Fernando De la Torre suggest, in a paper they have posted to the arXiv preprint server, that their approach allows for creating images on par with RGB cameras.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Windshield Zone Dimming With Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
GM has filed a new patent application for an augmented reality head-up display that dims specific areas of a vehicle’s windshield. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,557,234 B1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 17th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 15th, 2022, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Madalyn Theresa Eudy, Joseph F. Szczerba, John P. Weiss, Thomas A. Seder, and Kai-Han Chang.
ledinside.com
ABSEN HIGHLIGHTS LED INNOVATION at ISE 2023
ABSEN is showcasing its innovative LED solutions in Hall 3, booth N300, highlighting its high-quality solutions designed for different applications covering both Rental and Fixed Installs including: Virtual Production, DOOH, Corporate Projects, Retail Settings, Gaming and more…. Absen, one of the world's leading LED display brands, will be showcasing solutions...
ledinside.com
Hisense Enriches Home Entertainment Options for South African Consumers with Launch of New U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV
Leading global electronics brand, Hisense, has recently announced the launch of the U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV in South Africa. The U80H TV delivers never-before-seen depth and detail, with 33 million pixels – 4 times more than a standard 4K TV. The next-generation smart TV also comes with a number of innovative features, combing to create a truly immersive entertainment experience.
Comments / 0