Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

PART 2: Beyond the 710 – A Vision Shapes Up

Caltrans has relinquished the 50-plus acres, known as the North 710 Stub, back to the City of Pasadena. This presents a new opportunity for the City of Pasadena to reintegrate the stub into a future that does not include the 710 Freeway. (Read Part 1) Cooperation among South Pasadena,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena MLK Coalition Honors King at Community Celebration

Residents across the region honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Locally, the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition celebration was held at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena. Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmembers Tyron Hampton, Felicia Williams and Justin Jones attended the event along with Assemblymember Chris Holden and State...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade sees sunshine

Organizers of the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade were hoping the rain would lighten up Monday morning for visiting crowds along the route. By 10 a.m., the sun was shining through.    For 38 years, the parade has been one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations in the country. The parade was disrupted due to the pandemic for the past two years.Parade Grand Marshal George C. Fatheree III, the attorney who represented the Bruce family in the Manhattan Beach Bruce's Beach case, spoke to KCAL News about Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy."We're here to celebrate him, to say 'Happy Birthday Dr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Will Open

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process will begin on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the Office of the City Clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. Packets include:. the application form;. verifications/declarations of qualifications, including residency...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

orangecountytribune.com

Expanded outdoor dining on Main Street ends March 1

Expanded outdoor dining and retail on Main Street and other areas of downtown Huntington Beach prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will be ended as of March 1, the city council decided on Tuesday night. The vote was 4-3 with Mayor Tony Strickland, Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
GLENDALE, CA

