coloradoboulevard.net
PART 2: Beyond the 710 – A Vision Shapes Up
Caltrans has relinquished the 50-plus acres, known as the North 710 Stub, back to the City of Pasadena. This presents a new opportunity for the City of Pasadena to reintegrate the stub into a future that does not include the 710 Freeway. (Read Part 1) Cooperation among South Pasadena,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena MLK Coalition Honors King at Community Celebration
Residents across the region honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Locally, the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition celebration was held at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena. Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmembers Tyron Hampton, Felicia Williams and Justin Jones attended the event along with Assemblymember Chris Holden and State...
38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade sees sunshine
Organizers of the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade were hoping the rain would lighten up Monday morning for visiting crowds along the route. By 10 a.m., the sun was shining through. For 38 years, the parade has been one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations in the country. The parade was disrupted due to the pandemic for the past two years.Parade Grand Marshal George C. Fatheree III, the attorney who represented the Bruce family in the Manhattan Beach Bruce's Beach case, spoke to KCAL News about Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy."We're here to celebrate him, to say 'Happy Birthday Dr....
MLK Day of Service returns to Long Beach for 14th year
Since it first launched, the event has since grown into one of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Southern California. The post MLK Day of Service returns to Long Beach for 14th year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach limits role of community input in issuing parklet permits
The Long Beach City Council voted Tuesday to change the city's municipal code, which will remove language that allowed community groups' input to be a deciding factor in whether a business could be given a permit to build a permanent parklet. The post Long Beach limits role of community input in issuing parklet permits appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Will Open
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process will begin on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the Office of the City Clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. Packets include:. the application form;. verifications/declarations of qualifications, including residency...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Rental Housing Board: Applications and Workshop on January 23
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process will begin on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will include: the application form; verifications/declarations of qualifications, including residency and tenancy status; and a nominating petition to gather signatures of residents that support the applicant’s consideration for appointment by the City Council.
orangecountytribune.com
Expanded outdoor dining on Main Street ends March 1
Expanded outdoor dining and retail on Main Street and other areas of downtown Huntington Beach prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will be ended as of March 1, the city council decided on Tuesday night. The vote was 4-3 with Mayor Tony Strickland, Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and...
LGBTQ+ community center opens in downtown Los Angeles
DTLA PROUD is committed to celebrating everyone's story, spreading optimism, growing our community and expanding our definition of diversity.
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review.
L.A. Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor's homelessness initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted today to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
NBC Los Angeles
City Council Says Proposed South LA Hotel Should Be Used for Affordable Housing
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be located on...
Homes on West Knoll, shopping strip on Santa Monica Boulevard face demolition
The West Hollywood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening over a request to demolish half the buildings on the 1.4-acre semicircle bordered by West Knoll and Santa Monica Boulevard. The six contiguous parcels of land are currently home to three two-story commercial structures, four single-family dwelling units...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex
Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.
outlooknewspapers.com
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
‘Reset' in talks to settle L.A. homelessness lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is lax response to the homelessness crisis.
As COVID-19 Eviction Deadline Looms, LA City Council Considers New Protections For Renters
With a Jan. 31 sunset date fast approaching, local lawmakers are considering new safeguards against evictions.
