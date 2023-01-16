【Exclusive Interview】Laser Components Continues to Advance Lasers and Photodiodes for Industrial and Automotive LiDAR Markets

Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
New casting technology for aluminum component production in the car industry
Aluminum plays a key role in reducing the weight of a car and thus also helps to reduce fuel consumption. A modern car contains large amounts of aluminum and use of the metal is on the increase. It is thus important to exploit the material as optimally as possible, and...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Deere reveals an electric excavator at CES
During a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023, John Deere CEO John May revealed two new technologies – the 145 X-Tier electric excavator and a high-tech planting system – designed to help customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable. John Deere Construction & Forestry is...
ledinside.com
LITE-ON Technology Corporation (LITEON) and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Established a Strategic Partnership Contributing to the technical innovation of Optoelectronic Semiconductors
LITEON enhances its leadership position in the Optoelectronic Semiconductors Technology and Industry involving components and electronic devices such as lasers, laser diodes, LEDs, etc. through the partnership with ITRI. In addition, LITEON has improved its research with ITRI to refine its patent portfolio across the industry chain. LITEON has also...
takeitcool.com
Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 2.30% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global automotive chassis dynamometer market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, vehicle types, and regions. Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Size, Trends, Industry Report,...
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce's Massive Engine; Hypercar's Plastic Waste Fuel; Rocket Launch Scare | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 100
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics
Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
3 Most Common Ford F-150 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
What problems does the Ford F-150 include? Should you overlook them and consider the Ford F-150 reliability rating? The post 3 Most Common Ford F-150 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
ledinside.com
ABSEN HIGHLIGHTS LED INNOVATION at ISE 2023
ABSEN is showcasing its innovative LED solutions in Hall 3, booth N300, highlighting its high-quality solutions designed for different applications covering both Rental and Fixed Installs including: Virtual Production, DOOH, Corporate Projects, Retail Settings, Gaming and more…. Absen, one of the world's leading LED display brands, will be showcasing solutions...
game-news24.com
NASA and Northrop Grumman to make US air cargo unmanned
Northrop Grumman announced it will work with NASA to develop solutions for transporting land in the U.S. Autonomous systems will be integrated into full-size airplanes for cargo operations in the national airspace. Rather, we’re talking about creating an autonomous cargo fleet, which will drastically alter this activity. Source: Pixabay.
3printr.com
Additive manufacturing with four laser/scanning systems
After deep evaluation and benchmarking, some months ago toolcraft AG decided to order a new Laser–Powder–Bed–Fusion (L–PBF) system from Farsoon for the additive manufacturing of metal parts. Today, toolcraft can confirm that Farsoon delivered and installed the system as promised. “I am positively impressed on the...
ledinside.com
Alfalite will showcase revolutionary LED solutions at ISE 2023
The Spanish manufacturer will demonstrate a complete virtual production environment alongside Mo-Sys at its booth in Hall 6. The company will also have a collateral presence in the new Content Production and Distribution Zone with a VP XR Theatre by Alfalite & Brainstorm. Alfalite’s LED screens will also be on...
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
SpaceNews.com
Spanish startup to upgrade tiny satellites to take on global IoT market
TAMPA, Fla. — Spanish startup FOSSA Systems, which operates a constellation for connecting low-power monitoring devices, hopes to move pilot projects to full-blown commercial services this year by adding more capable satellites to its fleet. The three-year-old company currently has 13 picosatellites in low Earth orbit. Julián Fernández, CEO...
