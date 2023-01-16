Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD: 8 suspects wanted for firing shots into multiple homes in Frasyer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects are wanted for firing multiple gunshots into several homes on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department. Police say officers responded to the aggravated assault at 11:00 p.m. on Drowsy Lane where several homes had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were recovered...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
Suspects shoot at man trying to stop car break-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car. According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive. The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his […]
Bartlett officer hit by car at Cordova IHOP
UPDATE: The injured officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer was injured in the line of duty after being hit during a traffic stop on Germantown Parkway. Bartlett Police said an officer pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on January 18 near […]
Shelby County Sheriff's Office increase patrol in Lakeland after a spike in crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A string of crimes in Lakeland, Tennessee, has both law enforcement and community members on alert. Since December, officials have gotten several calls from residents. Though typically peaceful, crime has Lakeland bustling. “No community is immune from crime of various degrees,” said Anthony Buckner, Shelby County...
Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in North Memphis Tuesday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue after 1:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Investigators describe the suspect as a man who wore […]
Memphis Police mourn death of retired MPD K9 'Blek'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a retired K9 dog that served 11 years with the department. MPD said K9 ‘Blek’ passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Born in 2009, Blek began service with MPD in 2011, partnered with Officer L. Howell. MPD...
Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
WBBJ
Body of missing woman recovered from apparent crash
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing person case comes to an unfortunate conclusion. According to Tippah News, the vehicle and body of Jolynne Redfearn has been recovered from an apparent crash in northern Mississippi, where the vehicle was discovered in a heavily wooded area near Highway 350. The media outlet...
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman
HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....
actionnews5.com
Officers involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop given notice of violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the MPD internal investigation regarding the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols wrapped up this past Saturday. 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over on January 7 near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill for reckless driving, and after two “confrontations” with officers on the scene, he was taken into custody.
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
localmemphis.com
MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community. Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction. This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety -...
Man charged after running over Bartlett Police officer with stolen truck, records show
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Attempted second-degree murder is just one of seven charges a 26-year-old Memphis man faces after police say he ran over a Bartlett officer with a stolen truck. It happened Wednesday, January 18 around 9 a.m. in an IHOP parking lot on Wolfcreek Lane in the Wolfchase...
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation. Cassius Bryant,...
