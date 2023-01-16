UN officials reported the latest hurdle in their plan to remove the oil stored on a decaying tanker off the coast of Yemen is finding and affording a tanker to receive the oil. In a briefing at UN headquarters, they said they are making good progress both in the financing and planning for the effort, but that the cost and availability of tankers is their latest challenge. France earlier this week said it was increasing its financial contribution to help with the increased cost of the plan.

17 HOURS AGO