Vaxxing and Masking Goes Away Inviting Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status. Today, UnCruise Adventures announced updated vaccination guidelines that now allow guests to cruise regardless of vaccination status. Following previous years of successful vaccination requirements, the new no vax guidelines go into effect April 7th, 2023, for all future sailings. Given the significant and positive progress in public health and in line with global travel organizations, the small ship cruise line protocols will no longer require vaccination, boosters, pre-testing or onboard masking.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO