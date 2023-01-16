Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
ComicBook
Starfield Release Date Reportedly Delayed
The Starfield release date has reportedly been delayed. Right now, the new spacefaring RPG from Bethesda Game Studios -- the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by the end of June. According to a new and aforementioned report though, it's not going to make this window, but it won't be far behind it.
ComicBook
Fan Favorite Wii Game Coming to Nintendo Switch
In 2008, Sting Entertainment released Dokapon Kingdom on Nintendo Wii. Combining RPG and party elements, the game quickly became a fan favorite. Players that missed out on the Wii game will get another chance on Nintendo Switch, as a remastered version titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect has been revealed. Unlike the Wii version, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will offer online play, allowing 2-4 players to compete. As of this writing, a release outside of Japan has not been announced, but as Nintendo Everything has pointed out, a rating for the game in Germany was discovered, so it seems likely the game will get a release elsewhere.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early
The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Free Games for January 2023 Now Available
The latest slate of PlayStation Plus games for the Extra and Premium versions of the subscription platform are now available to download. As we've come to expect, Sony pushes out its new games for PS Plus Extra and Premium around the mid-point of every month. And while each month's lineup of new PlayStation titles always varies in terms of depth and quality, Sony is kicking off 2023 with a pretty strong rotation.
ComicBook
Kobold Press Reveals More Details About Dungeons & Dragons Alternative Project: Black Flag
Kobold Press has provided additional details about its upcoming fantasy RPG system, which is code named Project Black Flag. Most notably, the new game system will be "forward compatible" with its Deep Magic rulebooks, both of which contain hundreds of new spells originally designed for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. Additionally, the system will be available under the soon-to-be-released Open RPG Creative License (ORC), a new license being headed by Paizo as a response to recent planned changes to the Open Gaming License controlled by Wizards of the Coast.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for OGL Rollout, Promises "Robust Conversation" Before Any Changes or Updates
Dungeons & Dragons has issued a formal apology for its recent handling of proposed changes to the OGL and has stated its plans for engaging the community while working on a new OGL. Earlier today, Kyle Brink, the executive producer of D&D, posted an apology on D&D Beyond in which he apologized on behalf of Wizards of the Coast for their rollout of a controversial new Open Gaming License (OGL) that would have made a major impact on Dungeons & Dragons third-party content. "I am here today to talk about a path forward," Brink wrote. "First, though, let me start with an apology. We are sorry. We got it wrong."
ComicBook
Valheim Reveals New Biome
Now that Valheim's big Mistlands update is out and is already receiving follow-up patches itself, developer Iron Gate Studios is ready to talk about what's coming next. Some insights into those plans were shared this week with Iron Gate revealing that the next biome the game gets will be the "Ashlands," a fiery "land of the dead," the studio said. What's more, Iron Gate has also said it'll be more communicative during the development of this biome and has hinted at some new additions planned between now and the time that the Ashlands release.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Delayed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will not be releasing on time, Activision confirmed this week. The second season of content for the revamped Warzone experience was supposed to release on February 1st but will now be releasing two weeks later on February 15th. Activision put out a statement confirming as much while also teasing some of the new features and adjustments players will be able to look forward to whenever the new season gets underway.
ComicBook
Xbox, Bethesda Employees Included in Significant Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft is undergoing significant layoffs which include employees at Xbox and Bethesda. Microsoft is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, but due to economic conditions, the entire tech sector has been getting hit hard with all kinds of unfortunate changes. There have been hiring freezes, layoffs, and more. Microsoft recently announced it would be giving unlimited PTO to its employees, but is also undergoing big layoffs now. This also comes almost exactly a year after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion. The deal is being heavily scrutinized and has the potential to be blocked following an FTC antitrust lawsuit.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals Primal Reversion Details
When Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas kicks off next month, in-person attendees will be the first to get a chance to obtain Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in the game. Today, Niantic revealed new details on how the Primal forms will work, and how players will be able to obtain them. As expected, Primal forms will work similar to Mega Evolutions, just as they did in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Players can get Primal Energy by successfully completing Primal Raids against the two Pokemon. They will also be able to get additional Energy by completing research tasks.
ComicBook
Pokemon Anime Shares First-Look at Ash's Reunion With Misty
Ash Ketchum is preparing to retire as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation, but before the new world champion and his trusty PIkachu bid a fond farewell to the television series to make way for two new trainers, classic characters from the anime's past will be making a comeback. One of the first trainers that Ash will be reuniting with is the Water-type trainer known as Misty, who was one of Ketchum's first friends that he made on his journey to become a Pokemon master and a new preview hints at the upcoming meeting.
ComicBook
The Day Before Gameplay, More Info Coming Soon
The Day Before from the developer Fntastic has long hovered around the top of Steam's most wishlisted charts, but despite that staying power, there really hasn't been that much of the game shown off lately. Fntastic has talked about its culture within the studio and has shown off features here and there, but actual gameplay from The Day Before has been sporadic. That'll change soon, however, now that the developer has confirmed plans to show off some "raw gameplay" from The Day Before at some point this month.
Comments / 0