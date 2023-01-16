ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Alleged home burglar fatally shot by neighbor, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after allegedly trying to break into a home Saturday night in northwest Houston, according to police. Police aarived to the scene 11:30 p.m. and found a man lying dead in the front yard of a home. According to the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating a plane crash in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County. Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill for reports of a plane crash. No injuries were reported or how the incident unfolded, as...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Small plane crashes onto Grand Parkway in Houston, Texas

Details are restricted right now, however to this point, no accidents have been reported. Officials are at the moment diverting all eastbound visitors on SH 99 close to Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball hearth crews are on the scene aiding with the crash. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
GALVESTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Road-Rage Shooter Gets 30 Years

A 2021 road rage shooting case in Houston has reached its conclusion. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old David Castro in a July 2021 road rage shooting. Williams is now set to serve 30 years in prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors that Castro’s family endorsed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to his sentencing by visiting Judge Marc Brown.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
KHOU

KHOU

