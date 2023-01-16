Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
2 people found dead in apartment in Texas after neighbor reported foul odor
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead in an apartment after a neighbor had reported a foul smell in Houston, Texas. Houston Police Department said, according to KTRK, that two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday. Officers were called out to an apartment complex near...
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, HCSO says
Photos show the smokey aftermath of a small aircraft crashing on the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill. The northbound lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Alleged home burglar fatally shot by neighbor, police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after allegedly trying to break into a home Saturday night in northwest Houston, according to police. Police aarived to the scene 11:30 p.m. and found a man lying dead in the front yard of a home. According to the...
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating a plane crash in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County. Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill for reports of a plane crash. No injuries were reported or how the incident unfolded, as...
blackchronicle.com
Small plane crashes onto Grand Parkway in Houston, Texas
Details are restricted right now, however to this point, no accidents have been reported. Officials are at the moment diverting all eastbound visitors on SH 99 close to Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball hearth crews are on the scene aiding with the crash. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to...
KHOU
Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Road-Rage Shooter Gets 30 Years
A 2021 road rage shooting case in Houston has reached its conclusion. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams pleaded guilty to killing 17-year-old David Castro in a July 2021 road rage shooting. Williams is now set to serve 30 years in prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors that Castro’s family endorsed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
cw39.com
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to his sentencing by visiting Judge Marc Brown.
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
fox26houston.com
HPD: One man killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead. The victim in the shooting is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male. According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at a car. Those witnesses...
Chase suspect charged after crashing into dad of 5 while possibly under influence of PCP, HPD says
One of the victims involved in the crash is a father of five, who family members say was on his way home from work, when his vehicle was struck by the suspect.
cw39.com
Man, woman shot in suspected drive-by shooting in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street. A man and a woman were hit...
KHOU
