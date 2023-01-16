ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

