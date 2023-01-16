ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

2-6-4, FB: 3

(two, six, four; FB: three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

