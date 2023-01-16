Funeral services for Donna Marie Berry, age 58, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Eason officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery North with Brady Harmon, Ronnie Doss, Frank Prock, Tony Clark, Jeff Sanderson and Gary Lewis serving as pallbearers. Donna passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Donna was born on February 19, 1964, the daughter of J.L. “Jack” Courson, Jr. and Diane Gladys Norman Courson. She married Ronnie Berry on October 18, 2013 in Sulphur Springs. Donna was a nurse at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Carriage House Manor. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Ronnie she is survived by sons, Eric Urda and wife Hailey, John Berry and wife Danielle, daughters, Randall Smith and husband Jerod, Miranda Rushin, and Renee Maeker and husband David, sister Jamie Courson, grandchildren, Lexton Urda, Presley Urda, Joseph Hume, Jaxon Urda, Chase Berry, Jeager Berry, Malia Maeker, Seth Maeker and Mason Maeker. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO