Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee began her earthly journey on March 21, 1926 to Mabe and Ammie Stokes, born in the St. Luke Community in Hopkins County, Texas. She was reared in a Christian home and as a young girl she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and united with the St. Luke Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Dorthula remained a faithful member, until her health began to fail.
Kenny Ivey
Funeral service for Kenny Ivey, age 53 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday,. January 21, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey. Interment will follow at City. Cemetery with Chuck Bannister, Mike Garner, Jeremy Garner, Steven Jonaitis, Jermond Amos, Matthew. Cavanaugh, Brian...
Donna Berry
Funeral services for Donna Marie Berry, age 58, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Eason officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery North with Brady Harmon, Ronnie Doss, Frank Prock, Tony Clark, Jeff Sanderson and Gary Lewis serving as pallbearers. Donna passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Donna was born on February 19, 1964, the daughter of J.L. “Jack” Courson, Jr. and Diane Gladys Norman Courson. She married Ronnie Berry on October 18, 2013 in Sulphur Springs. Donna was a nurse at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and Carriage House Manor. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband Ronnie she is survived by sons, Eric Urda and wife Hailey, John Berry and wife Danielle, daughters, Randall Smith and husband Jerod, Miranda Rushin, and Renee Maeker and husband David, sister Jamie Courson, grandchildren, Lexton Urda, Presley Urda, Joseph Hume, Jaxon Urda, Chase Berry, Jeager Berry, Malia Maeker, Seth Maeker and Mason Maeker. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
Thelma “Maw” Elliott
Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Michael Gray-Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray-Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
Dr. Leon Charles Hallman
Dr. Leon Charles Hallman, 85, passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2023 with his wife, Dr. Patsy Hallman by his side. Leon was born May 8th, 1937 in Dallas, Texas. A family graveside service will be held Friday, January 20th in Miller Grove, Texas. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Nacogdoches on Sunday January 22nd, from 2:00 – 4:00pm.
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event.
James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Herbert “HK” Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
Getting Ready at PJC
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Advisor Maria Zuniga, right, observes as Pedro Mendoza fills out paper work to enroll in the spring semester as the Sulphur Springs campus. For information about classes and registration requirements, call 903-885-1232.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society January 2023 Monthly Meeting
Hello to all members and non-members. You are invited to our monthly meeting to be held on January 19, 2023, at 07:00 PM Central Time(US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts unearthed in Hopkins County, especially from the well-watered eastern side of the county near Pine Forest. It has been several years since Mr. Green last talked to us about his collection and I’m sure he has additional artifacts to show us.
‘Where’s the Beef?’ Fast Food Spot in Tyler, TX Forgot Something Important
Um, I think this Tyler, Texas fast food restaurant forgot something kind of important on this burger. So, an ETX woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's locations in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the...
Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Lois Lynch
Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Lois Jean...
Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Made a Recruiting Visit in Lindale, Texas On Tuesday
It's no secret that some of the best college football and NFL players come from the state of Texas. That playing starts in high school which we all know is super popular in any town. Just look around East Texas, some of the nicest and best-looking property in a town is likely to be its football stadium. Big-time colleges know that they can recruit some excellent players from the small towns of Texas. That's why arguably the greatest college football coach ever was in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
