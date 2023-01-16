ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 6

Related
WFAA

New plan could hike electricity bills to beef up Texas power grid

DALLAS — Members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday are expected to adopt a plan that will ultimately raise electricity rates for consumers in the belief that it will spur the building of new power plants. The proposed plan would pay power companies that produce electricity...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy