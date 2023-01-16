Read full article on original website
Texans Could See the Biggest Property Tax Cut According to Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick
On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott was sworn into office for his third term as Texas governor. For this term, he has probably seen complaints from Texans about property taxes. So he and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick both provided a hint at what they are working on for local Texans.
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
New bill looks to expand gambling in Texas, bringing casinos to state
In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo, but betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino is not legal. However, there’s a push now to bring casinos to Texas under a new bill called SJR-17 filed by State Senator Carol Alvarado.
New plan could hike electricity bills to beef up Texas power grid
DALLAS — Members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday are expected to adopt a plan that will ultimately raise electricity rates for consumers in the belief that it will spur the building of new power plants. The proposed plan would pay power companies that produce electricity...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
East Texas lawmakers on board with using surplus to help fund rural sheriff’s departments
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Among the ways Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to use the state’s record $33 billion surplus this session is funding for law enforcement. Patrick specifically wants to use some of the surplus to allocate money to rural sheriff’s departments. Ahead of the session, Patrick...
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
Bill proposing ranked-choice, also known as preferential voting is filed in Texas
A bill has been filed that would allow ranked-choice, also known as preferential voting in Texas. This is when one votes for who they want, followed by their second, third and possibly fourth or fifth choice.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure
Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
Pandemic popularizes 'nearshoring' and it's good news for Texas' economy
You've heard the term offshoring. Well, the pandemic popularized a different phenomenon and it's the opposite of that: 'nearshoring'. And it's good economic news for Texas.
Texas lawmakers have an extra $32 billion to spend. How much will you get?
DALLAS — To say Texas lawmakers have a pile of cash to back up their legislative dreams would be a massive understatement. In fact, the budget surplus here in Texas is so large, a record $32.7 billion, it’s more than the entire budget in 29 other states. “So,...
Southeast Texas political analyst discusses chances of Texas expanding legalized gambling in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House of Representatives Speaker, Southeast Texas native Dade Phelan said he's open to resort-style casinos in Texas. He said he thinks voters would approve the expansion of gaming in the Lone Star State. Casinos and sports betting companies are making another big push this year....
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
Area farmers say their livelihood is threatened and look to legislature for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small farmers are in trouble and need help: So say some South Texas farmers as the 88th Texas Legislative session gets underway. In a recently published op-ed piece, Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller covered a variety of threats facing small farmers, including foreign ownership of farmland and ranchland, and the state's power situation.
Bill would allow electric companies to buy power from outside ERCOT
Correction: This version of the story was updated to reflect the correct date the bill was filed. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas electric suppliers ought to be able to tap in to power grids outside of ERCOT, a South Texas legislator suggests. Texas state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, who represents the Rio Grande Valley, filed a […]
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
Texas Agriculture Department wants $500K annually to help farmers facing higher risk of suicide
The department's helpline is less than a year old. But advocates hope Texas lawmakers fully fund it as farmers and ranchers continue to face hard economic times and isolation.
