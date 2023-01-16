Jeff Mathews has announced he will not be the AD/HFC at Vidor next season. He has accepted a position outside of coaching. Mathews said, ” I have enjoyed every minute of the last 30 years with Vidor ISD. I could not have worked for a better Administration, School Board or Community. In addition, I could not have been blessed with better kids than I have had the privilege to coach.” Good luck coach and Thank You!

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO