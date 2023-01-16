Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Teresa Dailey Roy “Teta”
Teresa Dailey Roy “Teta”, 63, of Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home with family. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at MacArthur Heights Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Thomas. Born in Orange, Texas, on...
kogt.com
OC Students On President’s List
Lamar University’s President Jaime Taylor has announced a total of 789 students to the Fall 2022 President’s list. Undergraduate students who qualify for the President’s List carry a full course load of 12 semester hours or more with grade point averages of 4.0 for that semester. Below...
kogt.com
Sheriff Receives Capital Flag
Friday the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had the honor of being presented with a certificate from the State of Texas House of Representatives and a state flag that was flown over the state capital on Veterans Day, in honor of our service to the community. Orange City Councilmen David...
kogt.com
Billy “Bill” Lynne Stephenson
Bill Lynne Stephenson, 87, of Vidor died Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda Stephenson of Vidor, TX, his children Robert Lynn Stephenson and wife Gayle of Mauriceville, TX, Rhonda Sue LaFleur and husband Phillip of Florine, LA, David Wayne Stephenson of NY, John Mattew Stephenson and wife Donna of IN, Linda Gayle Jackson and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, TX, Carol Aileen Sprinkle and husband Timmy of Vidor, TX, Richard Kent Catching III and wife Donnetta of Vidor, TX, and his sister Nancy Carol Oxley of Vidor, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
kogt.com
Glenn John LaComb
Glenn John LaComb, 92, passed away on January 17, 2023, at Focused Care in Orange, Texas. He was born in Orange on October 15, 1930, to parents Leslie Joseph LaComb and Amy Marie Dartez LaComb. He was a graduate of Lutcher Stark High School, where he excelled in football. He joined the Marines in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. After returning home from the war, he attended McNeese University where he also played football.
kogt.com
Mathews Leaving Vidor
Jeff Mathews has announced he will not be the AD/HFC at Vidor next season. He has accepted a position outside of coaching. Mathews said, ” I have enjoyed every minute of the last 30 years with Vidor ISD. I could not have worked for a better Administration, School Board or Community. In addition, I could not have been blessed with better kids than I have had the privilege to coach.” Good luck coach and Thank You!
kogt.com
Chief Honored For Service
Former Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel stands with his wife of 45 years, Hildy, as they unveiled the new bronze hat monument at the Orange Fire Dept. commemorating Frenzel’s 53 years with the department. Chief John Bilbo lead off the presentation. He talked about the people who donated money...
kogt.com
Friday Basketball Scores
– LCM lost to Silsbee 80-47. Alantheon Winn led LCM with 19 and Ben Elliott had 17 for the Bears (19-10, 3-3). Dre’lon Miller led the Tigers (19-10, 6-0) with 35pts as A&M’s Jimbo Fisher watched from the stands. – Deweyville lost to West Hardin 72-48. Nathan Berry had...
kogt.com
LCM Cheer Athletes Of Week
The LCM Spirit Cheer Team qualified for State and this past week they finished second overall in Class 4A Division 1. For their efforts they are the KOGT Athletes of the Week sponsored by First Financial Bank!. Team members are Sydney Guidry, Cailynn Nichols, Kinley Lacouture, Peyton Elliot, Teagun Wilson,...
kogt.com
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of January 16, 2023 thru January 20, 2023 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. “In love, one and one are one.” Jean-Paul Sartre. Robert Rinehart and Destiny Powers. Faraz Mangi and Nazia Naz. Phillip Bergman and Taeler Giessinger.
Comments / 1