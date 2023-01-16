Read full article on original website
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Knoxville names new Housing & Neighborhood Development director
The current director of the Emerald Youth Foundation has been chosen as the city of Knoxville's Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development.
University of Tennessee Review
The beautiful college campus of the University of Tennessee is located in Knoxville, Tennessee. With an acceptance rate of 74.9% and a GPA requirement of 3.5, it is home to 33,805 students as of 2022. The campus is located next to the downtown area of Knoxville, so it feels open...
Office on Aging talks about upcoming KCSO and MDC Aging Adult Resource Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. The Aging Adult Resource Fair will […]
What to know about the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair
Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair.
Sitting down with two greats from the University of Tennessee
Dr. Theotis Robinson Jr. and Gloria Deathridge discuss the trials they went through.
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville.
The Methodist Split | How translations of text divided a religion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First United Methodist Church of Alcoa is celebrating 100 years of faith in the community. Things have changed in that time period, enough to make some Alcoa pastors question whether or not they still want to bear the name "United Methodist." Reverend Todd Chancey is...
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
Crash closes section of E. Magnolia
Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17. The Seven on 1/17. News at 5 on...
Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy
The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings.
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Thirteen high schools in Virginia say they neglected to inform their students that they won national merit recognition in time for those students to apply to college and scholarship opportunities. Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for an investigation into what happened. Prince William County Public...
Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville
Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit.
Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Closed Downtown; New Concept Coming to 430 Gay Street
It was about four-and-a-half years ago that Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened at 430 S. Gay Street. It replaced 5 Bar, a more upscale restaurant, with a more affordable kind of option. Last week the owners announced the closing of that location, indicating they had been bought out by the new owners of the building who were placing their own concept at the location.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
