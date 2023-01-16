ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WDEF

Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
phsnews.com

University of Tennessee Review

The beautiful college campus of the University of Tennessee is located in Knoxville, Tennessee. With an acceptance rate of 74.9% and a GPA requirement of 3.5, it is home to 33,805 students as of 2022. The campus is located next to the downtown area of Knoxville, so it feels open...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Office on Aging talks about upcoming KCSO and MDC Aging Adult Resource Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. The Aging Adult Resource Fair will […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What to know about the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair

Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. WATE Midday News. What to know about the upcoming Aging Adult Resource …. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sitting down with two greats from the University of Tennessee

Dr. Theotis Robinson Jr. and Gloria Deathridge discuss the trials they went through. Sitting down with two greats from the University …. Dr. Theotis Robinson Jr. and Gloria Deathridge discuss the trials they went through. News at 11 on 1/16. The Seven on 1/16. News at 6 on 1/16. News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36

He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crash closes section of E. Magnolia

Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17. The Seven on 1/17. News at 5 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy

The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s county health rankings. Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst …. The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Closed Downtown; New Concept Coming to 430 Gay Street

It was about four-and-a-half years ago that Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened at 430 S. Gay Street. It replaced 5 Bar, a more upscale restaurant, with a more affordable kind of option. Last week the owners announced the closing of that location, indicating they had been bought out by the new owners of the building who were placing their own concept at the location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

