Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials released the details of the yearly Organized Retail Crime Holliday Taskforce. This holiday season, 473 people were arrested or cited for a number of crimes, including theft, narcotic sales/possession, murder and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act. “The unit...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

The Knoxville Focus for January 16, 2023

Old Rule High School will be demolished and the funding for that project is on the agenda for the Knox County Commission work session meeting on Tuesday. Named for the noted Knoxville newspaper editor Captain William Rule who died in 1928, it originally opened in the fall of 1927. The facility was an elementary-junior-high school with 525 students enrolled in the elementary grades and 261 in the junior high and high school grades. Lower grades were dropped year after year until eventually the school just had grades 7–9.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker

A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. 30-year-old Jeronimo...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36

He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

