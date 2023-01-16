Read full article on original website
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and...
wvlt.tv
$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials released the details of the yearly Organized Retail Crime Holliday Taskforce. This holiday season, 473 people were arrested or cited for a number of crimes, including theft, narcotic sales/possession, murder and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act. “The unit...
knoxfocus.com
The Knoxville Focus for January 16, 2023
Old Rule High School will be demolished and the funding for that project is on the agenda for the Knox County Commission work session meeting on Tuesday. Named for the noted Knoxville newspaper editor Captain William Rule who died in 1928, it originally opened in the fall of 1927. The facility was an elementary-junior-high school with 525 students enrolled in the elementary grades and 261 in the junior high and high school grades. Lower grades were dropped year after year until eventually the school just had grades 7–9.
WALA-TV FOX10
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Thirteen high schools in Virginia say they neglected to inform their students that they won national merit recognition in time for those students to apply to college and scholarship opportunities. Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for an investigation into what happened. Prince William County Public...
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Task Force raids yield drugs, weapons, arrests
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge. The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
wivk.com
Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker
A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. 30-year-old Jeronimo...
The Methodist Split | How translations of text divided a religion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First United Methodist Church of Alcoa is celebrating 100 years of faith in the community. Things have changed in that time period, enough to make some Alcoa pastors question whether or not they still want to bear the name "United Methodist." Reverend Todd Chancey is...
bbbtv12.com
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
