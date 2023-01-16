Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star QB Cutter Boley Posts Epic Tennessee Visit Highlight Video
Four-star class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley posted a new video on Tuesday from his recent visit to Knoxville. The highly-touted prospect was in town for Tennessee’s Junior Day recruiting event and seemed to have a great time based on the video. Boley’s video includes footage of the Tennessee-Kentucky...
rockytopinsider.com
Blue Chip Cornerback Rocking Tennessee Gloves Following Visit
Tennessee hosted Jalyn Crawford, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, for an unofficial visit this weekend. Crawford was feeling the Tennessee love when he went to the Born to Compete All-American Practices on Sunday, rocking Volunteer gloves at the event. The Lilburn, Georgia native is a...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
knoxfocus.com
Fair and balanced
For those of us who are UT fans, nothing makes for a better New Year than having the Vols play in a bowl and beat the opponent soundly. That’s especially true when the other team’s coach belittled our players a couple of weeks ago. I used to attend...
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
atozsports.com
Why this past weekend shows Tennessee is now recruiting at a different level
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
wvlt.tv
Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville
Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
bbbtv12.com
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
arizonasuntimes.com
Music Spotlight: Emily Ann Roberts
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – When I think of what country music ought to sound like, a voice like Emily Ann Roberts’ comes to mind. I suppose part of the reason she sings and talks “right” to me is that she was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, not too far from where I was reared.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
$640,000 lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot.
insideofknoxville.com
Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Closed Downtown; New Concept Coming to 430 Gay Street
It was about four-and-a-half years ago that Blackhorse Pub and Brewery opened at 430 S. Gay Street. It replaced 5 Bar, a more upscale restaurant, with a more affordable kind of option. Last week the owners announced the closing of that location, indicating they had been bought out by the new owners of the building who were placing their own concept at the location.
Clean up efforts underway after tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have been working around the clock to get things cleaned up after two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. East Highway 25 near Baneberry was busy as usual Friday and so were teams off the side of the road repairing broken power poles and downed lines. “Appeared to be […]
