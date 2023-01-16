Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!

