This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield and then you will vote for one of three options. This week, our readers voted 64% in favor of option one, hold your ground and have new divisions fill the gap, while option two had 27% and option three had 9%. Seems like Gen. Reader is ready to fight and is in no mood to fall back and play it safe.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO