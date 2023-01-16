ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Heated debate over 3rd grade retention law in Tennessee

Of the many issues facing Tennessee this year, most lawmakers say they’ve heard more from constituents on the third-grade retention law than anything else. Now, a republican lawmaker has filed a new bill to keep the law but adjust it to give more local control. Heated debate over 3rd...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Gun accessory regulation prompts national debate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gun accessory is at the center of a national debate after a new rule heavily regulates it. Pistol-stabilizing braces are going to be harder to get. It’s something East Tennessee Republicans are speaking out against. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives just...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Transgender Youth Legislation in Tennessee

Republicans argue bills to prevent children’s transgender therapy and ban any drag show that is deemed ‘sexual in nature’ are about protection. Democrats say it’s just the latest attack on LGBTQ rights. Transgender Youth Legislation in Tennessee. Republicans argue bills to prevent children’s transgender therapy and...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee General Assembly appoints committee assignments

As we reported last week, the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convened on Tuesday. The first week of the session is the ‘organization session’, meaning that the last week does not count against the 90 legislative days the Constitution allows for each assembly. During the first week, lawmakers are sworn in, speakers are elected, the constitutional officers are elected, and committee assignments are appointed.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events

Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
wutc.org

A Co-Founder Of Morning Pointe Looks Back - And Ahead

More than twenty-five years ago, two health care entrepreneurs - Greg Vital and Franklin Farrow - founded what is now Morning Pointe Senior Living. Today, the company provides assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care at 37 locations in five states - Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee - including here in Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

You Fight the Battle: We're outnumbered, but there's an opportunity

This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield and then you will vote for one of three options. This week, our readers voted 64% in favor of option one, hold your ground and have new divisions fill the gap, while option two had 27% and option three had 9%. Seems like Gen. Reader is ready to fight and is in no mood to fall back and play it safe.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases

Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Trent Scates appointed Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army

Colonel Trent Scates, of Greenfield, has been named the Tennessee Military Department’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army. Scates will be responsible for more than 9,000 Tennessee National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state. He’ll be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony to be announced later. Scates...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy