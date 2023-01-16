Read full article on original website
Tennessee leaders sound off on transgender legislation as session inches forward
It's a party-line issue with most Republicans for increased restrictions and most Democrats against them.
What happened to those bills? The state of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Tennessee passed the second-highest amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the nation last year, behind only Texas.
WATE
Heated debate over 3rd grade retention law in Tennessee
Of the many issues facing Tennessee this year, most lawmakers say they’ve heard more from constituents on the third-grade retention law than anything else. Now, a republican lawmaker has filed a new bill to keep the law but adjust it to give more local control. Heated debate over 3rd...
wvlt.tv
Gun accessory regulation prompts national debate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gun accessory is at the center of a national debate after a new rule heavily regulates it. Pistol-stabilizing braces are going to be harder to get. It’s something East Tennessee Republicans are speaking out against. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives just...
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court Judge
Gov. Lee appoints Stanley Kweller to 20th Circuit judicial seat. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Stanley Kweller to the 20th Circuit Court - a circuit with jurisdiction over Davidson County. The appointment is the result of the seat vacated by the death of Judge Phil Smith.
WATE
Transgender Youth Legislation in Tennessee
Republicans argue bills to prevent children’s transgender therapy and ban any drag show that is deemed ‘sexual in nature’ are about protection. Democrats say it’s just the latest attack on LGBTQ rights. Transgender Youth Legislation in Tennessee. Republicans argue bills to prevent children’s transgender therapy and...
mymix1041.com
Tennessee General Assembly appoints committee assignments
As we reported last week, the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convened on Tuesday. The first week of the session is the ‘organization session’, meaning that the last week does not count against the 90 legislative days the Constitution allows for each assembly. During the first week, lawmakers are sworn in, speakers are elected, the constitutional officers are elected, and committee assignments are appointed.
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events
Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote
NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.
wutc.org
A Co-Founder Of Morning Pointe Looks Back - And Ahead
More than twenty-five years ago, two health care entrepreneurs - Greg Vital and Franklin Farrow - founded what is now Morning Pointe Senior Living. Today, the company provides assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care at 37 locations in five states - Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee - including here in Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Kingsport Times-News
You Fight the Battle: We're outnumbered, but there's an opportunity
This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You are playing the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As a member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield and then you will vote for one of three options. This week, our readers voted 64% in favor of option one, hold your ground and have new divisions fill the gap, while option two had 27% and option three had 9%. Seems like Gen. Reader is ready to fight and is in no mood to fall back and play it safe.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
New TDOC chief oversaw Arizona staff struggling through executions
After a scathing independent report, Tennessee is now trying to come up with a new rulebook on how to execute death row inmates.
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
thunderboltradio.com
Trent Scates appointed Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army
Colonel Trent Scates, of Greenfield, has been named the Tennessee Military Department’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army. Scates will be responsible for more than 9,000 Tennessee National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state. He’ll be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony to be announced later. Scates...
Tennessee WWII solider accounted for more than 70 years later
More than 70 years after his death, a Tennessee solider was finally accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
