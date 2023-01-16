ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

3-6-1, Fireball: 4

(three, six, one; Fireball: four)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County.The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawin…
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility said an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers for several days in early December. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Wednesday is the ‘dead of winter’ but will not feel like it

Let me start by explaining the headline. I use the phrase "the dead of winter" to refer to the average coldest time of the year. There are several ways to calculate exactly when that point of the calendar is, for any point in New Jersey. In general, it's mid to late January. And by some calculations, long-term average temperatures hit rock-bottom on January 18th. So here we are, the average coldest day of the year — it only gets warmer and warmer from now through mid-July, right?
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
pix11.com

Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy